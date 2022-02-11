ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2022 / Wendy Hemingway Ga data analyst and entrepreneur announces collaboration with Company InFocus. The product review platform will be releasing a new list of local and national non profit organizations that can be matched with companies sharing the same mission. Companies that partner with Company InFocus will be granted access to partnership opportunities, as well as employee wellness professionals.
It is in the best interest of every company to keep their employees happy and healthy. In fact, 40% of new employees are recommended by friends who work for the company. An extensive study into happiness and productivity has found that workers are 13% more productive when happy. Providing companies with the opportunity to provide mental, physical, and spiritual help will boost the overall morale of their workforce.
Wendy Hemingway will be tasked with fine tuning the software to provide the best match for each company. The announcement of the collaboration is exactly 30 days before the scheduled release of the Company InFocus network.
"We are excited to partner with an experienced data analyst such as Wendy Hemingway." stated Natalie Nyugen, a research analyst at Company InFocus. "We have been following her work for many years and know she can provide a streamlined process for our users."
Wendy Hemingway is currently the lead data analyst for SurveyNow Software in Georgia. In a little less than a year with the company, she has led the young software company to a rapid growth rate.
"Every company wants to make a difference in the world but most don't know where to start." Wendy stated. "We hope to provide a direct way for companies to expand their social responsibility campaign by finding the perfect partner to help them reach their goal. We are aiming to find the best non profit organizations to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, reduce the carbon footprint, find volunteering opportunities and more." Wendy Hemingway concluded.
Prior to her role as a Data Analyst, Wendy worked for almost 5 years as a Senior Industry Analyst, responsible for supporting Research Analysts, Senior Analysts, and Research Directors to improve and standardize their excel models, supporting the input of data into a common database, and building and updating the next generation of Dashboards for clients and internal users.
Wendy holds a BA in Mass Communication with concentrations in Media Studies and a minor in Hospitality from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
To learn more about Wendy Hemingway, please visit https://wendyhemingwayga.ourfeatured.com
About Company InFocus
Company InFocus promotes industry innovation and CSR projects. We are based in New York, our company lays great emphasis on creating social responsibility campaigns to help find a nonprofit partner that shares the company's goals. We are also looking to improve employee engagement by partnering with healthcare professionals.
