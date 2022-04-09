SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aaron Cardoza, a former gang member and now anti-violence mentor, was in downtown Sacramento in the aftermath of a brazen shootout that killed six people and wounded 12 others.
Cardoza was there to console the families of those struck by gunfire, offering them food, water and information about what happened as they waited behind police tape encircling the large crime scene with more than 100 bullet shell casings.
"They were going through pain and suffering. It was sad," Cardoza told The Sacramento Bee. "You have to understand that we're killing ourselves, and we have to stop that."
Sacramento police on Wednesday announced that two groups of men began firing at each other in the April 3 mass shooting at 10th and K streets and that at least five shooters were involved in what authorities are now saying was a gang dispute.
As president of Brother 2 Brother, a Sacramento community mentorship program based in Del Paso Heights, Cardoza's job is to reach young people involved or at risk of becoming involved with street gangs. He offers them guidance and tries to help them turn away from solving "beefs" with violence.
That's why Brother 2 Brother founder Mervin Brookins launched what he calls the Save Sac Coalition, a citywide intervention effort to bring together mentors or "community ambassadors" to prevent violence. He wants to gather mentors like Cardoza from different Sacramento neighborhoods to go out to public events and convince youths to avoid disputes that can easily escalate to deadly violence.
"The Save Sac Coalition can bring people together to stop the violence and get them to put down the guns," Brookins said. "We don't want to wait until after something happens. We engage with these youths all the time."
Brookins came up with the idea for the Save Sac Coalition a few years ago in response to violent clashes among youths at the Arden Fair mall. He wants to expand that strategy to gang and gun violence citywide, matching mentors with young people from neighborhoods such as Del Paso Heights, Oak Park, Valley Hi and Meadowview.
Along with their long-term mentorship program, Brookins and Cardoza believe they could've had mentors placed downtown last weekend to help calm tensions and prevent the deadly exchange of gunfire.
Brookins said the key is to have "credible messengers," mentors who have overcome struggles with the street gang lifestyle and changed their lives for the better and show young people there is a way out.
Cardoza is a 47-year-old former member of the Bloods gangs. He said he grew up in the foster care system and had a young life of poverty in Del Paso Heights.
Cardoza was once robbed and shot in the head. The bullet exited through the side of his neck where the scar is still visible.
Cardoza said he went to prison at the age of 18, serving 10 years behind bars for a shooting. He said he was not rehabilitated in prison, and probably would've continued down the wrong path had he not become a Brother 2 Brother member five years ago.
Now, Cardoza brings young people into Brother 2 Brother to participate in anger management courses. He also invites law enforcement and court officials to speak to members about the serious criminal charges and prison sentences they can face if they're convicted of a gun crime.
"They know I've been there and I've done that before," Cardoza said of the young people he mentors. "And if I can change for the better, they can do that also."
Brookins said these mentors bring with them a "short-cut" to bonding with troubled youths, quickly establishing a trust that shows the mentors are committed.
"We have the answers. We know what works," Brookins said about Brother 2 Brother and other local community groups with anti-violence intervention programs.
However, Brookins said the Save Sac Coalition needs more funding from the city and other government sources. Mentors need to be available at all times, and they need salaries for the crucial work they do.
"It's hard to implement a long-term strategy with short-term funding," Brookins said. "Give us the investment needed."
(c)2022 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)
Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.