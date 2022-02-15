BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2022--
Companies looking to reach their sustainability goals while engaging employees in more meaningful corporate Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) actions than ever before can now deploy the Employee Carbon Management Solution from WeSpire, the leading employee experience platform for ESG initiatives. The groundbreaking solution is being showcased to environmental and climate leaders at GreenBiz 22 this week.
WeSpire’s newest suite of tools empowers companies to mobilize employees to reach sustainability goals and includes the industry’s first employee-centric approach for measuring and reporting carbon emissions in a hybrid work environment. By integrating this solution into WeSpire’s employee engagement platform, companies can drive greater purpose, innovation, productivity and business value through data-first, behavioral change technology.
“Business leaders are under pressure to meet the aggressive Net Zero goals they’ve set,” said Susan Hunt Stevens, Founder & CEO, WeSpire. “They’re challenged to show accountability to all of their stakeholders, including investors, employees and prospective employees, and that requires a consistent, year-round commitment to sustainability embedded into company culture. This solution is a way to mobilize and activate employees, and demonstrate how they can contribute meaningfully to a company’s sustainability goals.”
As WeSpire furthers its technology leadership at the intersection of ESG and enterprise employee experience, the company has also hired Brent Baxter as chief technology officer. Baxter will oversee product development, engineering and operations and brings nearly 30 years of experience in engineering for rapidly-scaling technology organizations, most recently naviHealth, which was acquired by UnitedHealth Group in 2020.
As business leaders across every industry engineer corporate shifts from CSR to ESG, WeSpire’s Employee Carbon Management Solution unlocks the potential of employees to become more consistently and prominently involved in ESG strategy. The solution provides sustainability and ESG program managers with quick, accurate and on-demand data and reporting tools to measure employee carbon footprint at home or in the office, and take actions to reduce their carbon emissions and balance unavoidable emissions. It aids transparency and accountability on the company’s progress toward Net Zero and sustainability goals as individual climate data is aggregated for collective company impact to provide context and further motivation to employees.
To learn more about WeSpire’s Employee Carbon Management Solution and how it supports your company’s commitment to reaching its sustainability goals, or to request a demo, visit https://www.wespire.com/employee-carbon-management. The solution will also be available for demonstrations at GreenBiz (WeSpire booth #6) Feb. 15-17.
About WeSpire
WeSpire provides forward-thinking global companies with employee experience technology to empower their champions to design, run, and measure the impact of their purpose-driven employee engagement initiatives. On WeSpire, employees are inspired to participate in sustainability, social impact and giving, wellbeing and inclusive culture programs that improve business performance, ESG outcomes and drive a better working world. To learn more, visit www.wespire.com.
