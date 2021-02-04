MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will allow more spectators to attend the men's basketball game against Oklahoma on Feb. 13.
The West Virginia athletic department said Thursday that attendance will be boosted to 2,800 fans, or 20% of the arena's capacity, for the game between the 17th-ranked Mountaineers and ninth-ranked Sooners.
No fans, except for essential personnel and the players' and coaches' families, were allowed at West Virginia home games over the first two months of the season. Attendance was limited to 1,000 fans for the Jan. 30 Florida game and will be boosted to 1,500 for Saturday's game against No. 23 Kansas.
No public sale of tickets will be held for men's basketball games. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with a limited number of West Virginia students and fans.
Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. All spectators must wear face coverings inside the WVU Coliseum, except when eating and drinking.