Westcliff University Takes Top Honors at 2022 ACG Awards

Westcliff University celebrates being recognized out of more than 100 nominees as the sole winner of the Association for Corporate Growth OC’s Emerging Growth award. “This accomplishment speaks volumes about what Westcliff has achieved during a time when many universities have struggled, and our significant progress is a testament to our commitment to the success of our students,” notes Westcliff University President and CEO Dr. Anthony Lee. #GrowthAwards22 #WestcliffFamily