WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Westerly Hospital has recently received a total of $1 million in gifts from two foundations.
The pledges were from the Alfred M. Roberts Jr. Charitable Foundation and the Meredith and Whitney George Family Foundation, according to the hospital's foundation, The Sun reported Thursday.
“We are grateful for these landmark gifts from two very generous organizations that have long supported Westerly Hospital,” Patrick Green, the hospital's president and CEO said in a statement. “These gifts will help augment the world-class clinical programs at Westerly Hospital and allow us to further upgrade our facility so that it reflects the extraordinary care that is provided to our patients and their families.”
Established in 2003, the Alfred M. Roberts Jr. Charitable Foundation benefits organizations in Westerly and also Jacksonville, Florida.
The Georges, residents of Darien, Connecticut and the Watch Hill section of Westerly, have been supporters of Westerly Hospital since 1996.