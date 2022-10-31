SELMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
Western Dental & Orthodontics, a member of the Sonrava Health family of wellness companies, celebrated the grand opening of a new office in the Central Valley community of Selma, California this past week. The event, which included prize giveaways, live music and a ribbon cutting ceremony, was attended by regional elected officials, including City of Selma Mayor Scott Robertson and Mayor Pro Tem Beverly Cho, Selma City Councilmember Sarah Guerra and Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes.
Consistent with Western Dental’s mission, the new office will expand access to high quality oral healthcare in this small but growing crossroads community in California’s agricultural heartland. Selma is home to many families whose vital work supports thriving local businesses and the surrounding farms that help feed America and the world.
Conveniently located at 3320 Floral Avenue adjacent to the Walmart Supercenter just off Highway 99, the newly constructed office is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and supported by experienced family dentists and specialists, creating a full service “dental home” with general dentistry, oral hygiene, orthodontics, oral surgery and dental implants. The dental office is able to serve several nearby communities, including Fresno, Fowler, Sanger, Kingsburg and Visalia.
“With our new Selma office and our existing Dinuba location, we are able to expand access to care for more residents of smaller communities in the Central Valley, many of whom have limited options for convenient affordable, high quality care,” said Edwin Rivera, Senior Vice President of External Engagement.
As one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care and orthodontics, Western Dental and its affiliates have opened eight new offices in 2022, expanding access to care in 264 locations in California (including nearly 50 in the Central Valley), Arizona, and Nevada.
“We’re honored to be part of this vibrant community and welcome friends and neighbors to drop by for a visit,” said Dr, Harjot Bansi, Managing Dentist of the new Western Dental office. “Our friendly staff are able to help patients with affordable payment plans and are fully committed to providing high-quality care that meets each patient’s unique needs.”
ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL
Founded with the purpose of making high-quality oral healthcare accessible to all and focused on wellness and prevention, Western Dental (with its supported affiliates Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) has been expanding access to and equity of oral healthcare for nearly 120 years. Operating the most integrated system of oral healthcare in the nation, Western Dental serves 3 million patient visits annually across 264 offices in California, Arizona, and Nevada. A full-service "dental home," Western Dental provides general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, implants and oral surgery in offices designed to support consistent, high-quality care that meets the needs of a diverse patient population. To learn more about Western Dental or to find an office in your community, visit westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.
ABOUT SONRAVA HEALTH
Sonrava Health, through its affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics, DentalWorks, Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners, Perfect Teeth, Vital Smiles, and Western Dental & Orthodontics, is one of the nation’s largest dental support organizations and a leader in accessible, affordable high quality oral healthcare, supporting care for approximately 4 million patient visits annually in 566 affiliated offices in 20 states coast to coast from California to Maryland and border to border from Michigan to Texas. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental practices offer pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, including clear aligners, oral surgery, periodontics and endodontics, creating a convenient full service "Dental Home" with high quality dental implants and overdentures. Western Dental is also the family home of ClearArc Orthodontic Aligners, the GUMX Defender Plus+ perio treatment system, LooksBrite Eye Centers, EyeMax Vision Plan, and MIB Benefit Plans. For more information, please visit www.Sonrava.com.
