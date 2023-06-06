ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2023--
Western Dental & Orthodontics, a member of the Sonrava Health family of wellness companies, today announced the relocation of its Costa Mesa office to a newly remodeled and expanded office across the street to better serve patients in the community.
The new 4,105-square-foot dental office is conveniently located at 1835 Newport Boulevard, Suite C138 between Grocery Outlet Bargain Market and CVS Pharmacy in the popular Costa Mesa Courtyards Shopping Center, just off the 55 freeway. Other neighboring retailers include BevMo!, Far Below and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.
Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and 14 treatment rooms, the office offers comprehensive dental care – including general and pediatric dentistry, oral hygiene, orthodontics, dental implants and oral surgery – creating a convenient, full-service “dental home” for patients.
“Our professional staff has provided high quality oral healthcare to the Costa Mesa community for over 30 years and we look forward to many more in our new, larger, beautifully designed office,“ said Dr. Masha Iranpour, Managing Dentist.
As one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, Western Dental accepts uninsured and privately insured patients, as well as patients covered by the Medi-Cal Dental program (known as Denti-Cal), in nearly 250 California offices.
ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL
Founded 120 years ago with the purpose of making high-quality oral healthcare accessible to all and focused on wellness and prevention, Western Dental, with its supported affiliates, offers access to and equity of oral healthcare in more than 260 offices across California, Arizona, and Nevada. As a full-service "dental home," Western Dental provides general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, implants, and oral surgery in offices designed to support consistent, high-quality care that meets the needs of a diverse patient population. To learn more about Western Dental or to find an office in your community, visit westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.
ABOUT SONRAVA HEALTH
Sonrava Health is a national family of health and wellness companies – including differentiated dental office brands with more than 560 affiliated offices, dental and vision benefit plans, provider networks, and consumer products and services – focused on quality, value and innovation and built on a platform of unique and efficient technology. For more information, visit www.Sonrava.com.
