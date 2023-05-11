LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2023--
Western Funding Inc. (WFI), a subsidiary of Westlake Technology Holdings has been named a Top Workplaces 2023 Winner in Nevada and is featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This award recognizes WFI's commitment to creating a positive work environment that fosters employee satisfaction, engagement, and growth.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
The recognition is based on results from an anonymous employee survey administered through employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC, which measures various aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.
“We are thrilled to be named one of the Top Workplaces in Nevada,” said Jim Murray, President of Western Funding Inc. “At WFI, we believe that our employees will tell us whether we are setting the proper tone for the culture we seek, and this recognition is evidence that we are moving in the right direction."
WFI plans to continue building its culture by cultivating its core values, which include fostering a fun, accountable, strategic, team-oriented, efficient, and respectful (FASTER) workplace. By living these values, WFI aspires to continue to improve and become a nationally recognized Top Workplace. To learn more about careers at WFI, you can find more information at www.westernfundinginc.com.
About Westlake Technology Holdings
Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial (“Westlake”) originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and powersports dealers. Westlake also offers loan portfolio purchasing, credit facilities, and portfolio servicing through its ALPS division (Advanced Lending & Portfolio Services), www.WestlakeALPS.com; floor plan lines of credit are provided through its Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake’s subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA); dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct; consumer installment loans are offered through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary LoanCenter, www.loancenter.com; and commercial real estate lending is offered through Westlake Capital Finance.
