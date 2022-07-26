WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) _ Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.5 million in its second quarter.
The Westfield, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of 25 cents per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.1 million, beating Street forecasts.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNEB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNEB
