MINNEAPOLIS -- A western Wisconsin sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Saturday night, the third such on-duty shooting death of a law enforcement officer in the region in a month, officials said.
It happened near Glenwood City, Wis., 60 miles east of the Twin Cities, at about 6:15 p.m., according to a release from Wisconsin Department of Justice. The St. Croix County sheriff's deputy responding to a report of a possible drunken driver in a ditch reported shots being fired shortly after arriving, according to the statement.
The deputy was taken to an area hospital and died there, according to state officials.
"The involved individual fled and was later found deceased in a wooded area with a gunshot wound. There is no threat to the community," the Department of Justice said.
Little additional official information was available early Sunday, but state traffic officials reported Wis. Hwy. 128 closed near Glenwood City at County Road G due to law enforcement activity.
A man who lives in from of the ditch where the car went in, Colonel Lightfoot, said he saw people and four cars near the suspect's car, and one vehicle was trying to pull another out of the ditch. Two of the cars left and the deputy arrived, he said.
"All of a sudden there were five shots fired and a person took off running to the south-southwest of my property," Lightfoot said. "And then I immediately called dispatch and let them know that an officer was down because I couldn't see her."
Lightfoot's wife, Sarah, ran to the scene with towels to help stop the blood, he said. She told her husband the deputy wasn't responsive.
Lightfoot also saw the suspect run off, the officers in pursuit, and advised them where he might be headed. Minutes later he heard a shot ring out, he said.
The "dozens" of squad cars and other vehicles — maybe 80, he said — crowded around the scene, and the investigation lasted into the night.
The Justice Department said the incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, with the help of numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.
There has been an outpouring of support for the sheriff's office and the deputy's family.
Just before noon Sunday, nearly 200 prayers and condolences have filled the St. Croix County Sheriff's Facebook page, which features a black band on a Sheriff's badge.
Minneapolis police joined officers from Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight for a procession that escorted the deputy's body to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul.
"Our deepest condolences to the family, the sacrifice will never be forgotten," Minneapolis police posted on its own Facebook page.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with our St Croix County Sheriff's Office family dealing with the death of one of their deputies," posted the Barron County Wis. Sheriff's Office on its own Facebook page.
In April, two police officers were shot in killed in Barron County during a traffic stop in Cameron. Killed were officers Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department.
A western Minnesota sheriff's deputy was shot and killed and two other law enforcement officers were injured while responding to a domestic dispute call April 15. Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Owen died on his 44th birthday. The suspected shooter also died when officers returned fire.
