Westinghouse Electric Company will highlight its Decontamination and Decommissioning (D&D) and Government Services solutions, as well as new leadership at the 2022 Waste Management Symposia being held March 6 - 10 in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Its technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants.
“Westinghouse continues to lead the nuclear industry through its dedication to revive, renew and reimagine retired nuclear plant sites into safe, thriving, sustainable community assets,” said Sam Shakir, President of Environmental Services. “We are excited to present at this year’s Waste Management Symposia, sharing our knowledge on decontamination, decommissioning, and nuclear material management solutions. By collaborating with our peers and share the newest developments within our industry, we can imagine a world where we are able to retire sites and renew landscapes faster and at significantly less expense than ever before.”
New Leadership
As of January 1, Westinghouse appointed Paul Longsworth as President of Westinghouse Government Services (WGS). Paul will lead a growing WGS team to deliver Westinghouse solutions to an expanding US and Canadian government markets. Westinghouse offers deep expertise in hazardous chemical nuclear operations, high end manufacturing, advanced reactor and fuel designs, decommissioning and decontamination services, and broad digital solutions to help government customers and sites accelerate their missions.
In December 2021, Westinghouse promoted Kirsty Armer to Vice President of Environmental Services UK business to lead growth in the United Kingdom. Westinghouse delivers decommissioning and nuclear materials management solutions to the UK nuclear market and is actively planning to expand its waste decontamination capacity and offer expanded thermal treatment capabilities at its nuclear licensed site at Springfields, Lancashire.
Westinghouse also promoted Joseph Boucau to Vice President in its EMEA Decommissioning and Decontamination Services business. Westinghouse has established itself as the market leader in EMEA D&D and today the company is contracted to decommission 14 reactors across Europe.
Educational Discussion
Joseph Boucau will co-present a technical paper on the dismantling of the Bohunice V1 Reactor Coolant System in Slovakia. The presentation will take place on Monday, March 7, at 1:50 p.m. in conference room 101C. The scope of the contract includes the dismantling and waste management of an amount totaling 9,500 tons, among which are all the primary circuits components, the reactor internals, the reactor vessels, the auxiliary equipment and the plant systems of the two Bohunice V1 units. Boucau will describe the progress that has already taken place since the beginning of the project, as well as the on-going dismantling activities on site.
Paul Longsworth will co-chair two technical panel discussions:
Advancements in Advanced Reactor Concepts on Wednesday, March 9, at 1 p.m. in conference room 102A;
Integrating Economic Redevelopment and Workforce Transition into Site Closure Planning on Thursday, March 10 at 1 p.m. in conference room 104AB.
On-Site Expertise
Join Westinghouse leaders at booth #501 in the Exhibit Hall, and kiosk #23 in the UK Pavilion to discuss how we can deliver value to your projects by leveraging our:
- Vast D&D expertise
- Global nuclear licensed facilities to manage a broad array of nuclear material
- Unique waste treatment capabilities and waste volume reduction technologies
- Core know-how and capabilities in hazardous chemical and nuclear operations
- Advanced digital platforms to optimize asset management
- High-end ITAR certified manufacturing
- Leading specialized welding solutions
- Broad engineering and project delivery capabilities
For full programming of the week’s activities at the Waste Management Symposia, visit the Waste Management Symposia website.
Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For over 130 years, innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
