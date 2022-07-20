HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--
Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP) will release its second quarter 2022 earnings prior to the market opening on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. Central Time) on the same day to discuss the earnings release.
To access the conference by phone, it is necessary to pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI770b013956e543e090a2a540520a4a97. The phone number and unique PIN will be provided after registration.
The conference call will also be available via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nam5wr7h and the earnings release can be obtained via the company's Web page at, https://investors.wlkpartners.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx.
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning two hours after the earnings call concludes at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nam5wr7h.
About Westlake Chemical Partners:
Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns an 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets consist of three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.
CONTACT: Media Relations – L. Ben Ederington – 713.585.2900
Investor Relations – Steve Bender – 713.585.2900
