HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2022--
Westlake Royal Building Products ™ unveils Westlake Royal Roofing ™, one of six dynamic product solutions launched as part of a total brand transformation, at the 2022 International Roofing Expo (IRE), February 1-3 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Westlake Royal Roofing brings together the portfolios of the former Boral ® North America roofing and DaVinci ® Roofscapes lines, both strategic acquisitions for Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., and its parent company, Westlake, during the past three years.
“The 2022 IRE show marks the first time we are coming together as Westlake Royal Building Products,” says Steve Booz, vice president of marketing for Westlake Royal Building Products. “As a leading supplier of clay, concrete, steel, and composite roofing, Westlake Royal is well-positioned to serve contractors, customers, and homeowners throughout North America.”
Westlake Royal introduces its rebranded clay, concrete, steel, and roofing components product lines, along with two new high-performance roof underlayment solutions, in booth #1713, including:
- US Tile ® products, a legacy line of premium, stunning clay tile solutions manufactured to the highest standard of sustainability and craftsmanship (formerly known as US Tile ® by Boral).
- Newpoint ™ Concrete Tile Roofing, the enduring line of concrete tile known for its superior strength, Class A fire rating and long-lasting beauty (formerly known as Boral Concrete Roofing Tile).
- Unified Steel ™ Stone Coated Roofing, the ultra-lightweight roofing system, which benefits from the structural strength of steel (formerly known as Boral Steel – Stone Coated Roofing).
- Westlake Royal Roofing Components ™, a full line of integrated roof components designed to deliver a higher standard of roof installation and performance (formerly known as Boral Roof System Components).
New from Westlake Royal:
- SwiftGuard ™ is a high-performance synthetic roof underlayment providing durable, all-weather protection from the elements and is ideal for use with all steep-slope roofing materials including tile, steel and shingles, as well as natural and composite slates and shakes. SwiftGuard ™ includes innovative, patented nail gasketing technology, a high-grip backing and non-woven thermally embossed fiber face for increased deck grab and superior walkability.
- Sol-R-Skin ™ BLUE; Highly durable and easy to install, Sol-R-Skin BLUE provides three key solutions–as a waterproofing layer, an energy-saving radiant barrier, and as an insulation blanket. It is suitable for use under nearly all steep-sloped roofing materials and can be applied in any climate and at any temperature. Sol-R-Skin ™ BLUE is UV-resistant, boasts an anti-glare coating in cool blue, and offers Class A rated fire resistance when applied with stone-coated steel, concrete, and clay tile roof systems.
“These underlayments act as critical accompaniments to our clay, concrete, steel and composite roofing systems, improving weather resiliency, efficiency and extending the life of the roof overall,” says Eric Miller, vice president of sales and marketing for Westlake Royal Roofing.
Westlake Royal also features its DaVinci Roofscapes Composite Slate and Shake products in booth #1737, including:
- DaVinci Multi-Width Slate – These state-of-the-art tiles create enduring beauty on a home or commercial project. The ½-inch tiles are available in 12-, 10-, 9-, 7- and 6-inch widths and can be installed at 6-, 7-, 7-1/2, and 8-inch exposures.
- DaVinci Single-Width Slate – DaVinci Single-Width Slate tiles are 12” wide with a half-inch thickness. Modeled from actual slate for natural, non-repeating beauty, the tiles can be installed in straight or staggered positioning at 6-, 7-, 7-1/2, and 8-inch exposure.
- DaVinci Select Shake – Taken from natural wood profiles, molds recreate 5/8-inch-thick traditional shake profiles with 8- and 10-inch widths. 10-inch pieces have a simulated keyway, giving the look of 4- and 6-inch shakes to create a multi-width appearance.
- DaVinci Multi-Width Shake – Duplicating the profiles of real cedar, DaVinci Multi-Width Shake composite tiles have the advantages of color stability and resistance to fading, rotting, cracking and pests. The 5/8-inch-thick tiles are available in 9-, 8-, 7-, 6-, and 4-inch widths to create a realistic, natural-looking cedar shake roof.
- DaVinci Hand-Split Shake Siding - Featuring the appearance of authentic cedar shakes and will not deteriorate like real wood. Just as attractive as real cedar, the individual tile pieces will not curl, cup or split like real cedar.
To explore the full suite of Westlake Royal Roofing’s concrete, clay, steel, composite and components roofing solutions, including SwiftGuard and Sol-R-Skin BLUE, visit WestlakeRoyalRoofing.com.
About Westlake Royal Building Products
Westlake Royal Building ProductsUSA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. For more than 50 years, Westlake Royal Building Products has manufactured high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.
For more information, please visit WestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and “Like” us on Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005175/en/
CONTACT: Ann Iten
ann.iten@westlake.netWendy Bruch
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA TEXAS LOUISIANA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ARCHITECTURE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE MANUFACTURING COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Westlake Royal Building Products
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/31/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 01/31/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005175/en