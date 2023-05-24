HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2023--
Westlake Royal Building Products USA, Inc. (Westlake Royal), a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), will showcase a new campaign and Immersive Experience, highlighting its breadth of innovative interior and exterior building products, at the 2023 Pacific Coast Builders Conference in Anaheim, Calif., on May 24 and 25, 2023.
Located at booth 721, Westlake Royal will showcase its 2023 Boundless™ campaign, which highlights the rich legacy, innovative design and unlimited possibilities of Westlake Royal’s portfolio of industry-leading brands. Westlake Royal will exhibit products from across its family of brands and product solutions, including TruExterior™ Siding & Trim, Cedar Renditions ™, Celect™ Cellular Composite Siding, Westlake Royal Stone Solutions ™ products, Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions ™ products, DaVinci™ Roofscapes and more.
One of the booth highlights will be the online 3D interactive program designed to showcase exterior products from all Westlake Royal brands. The Immersive Experience invites participants to explore product, color and texture options for enhancing the exteriors of three unique homes with different price points and six different color schemes per house.
“Westlake Royal Building Products is thrilled to be exhibiting boundless opportunities for growth, innovation and design at PCBC this year,” said Steve Booz, vice president, marketing, Westlake Royal Building Products. “We are optimistic about the industry outlook for the remainder of 2023 and beyond. We look forward to welcoming our West Coast customers, including distributors, builders, contractors and designers, to see our new products, Boundless campaign and 3D interactive Immersive Experience.”
Westlake Royal Siding & Accessories Solutions ™
Westlake Royal will showcase several new colors, profiles and innovative products as part of its Siding & Accessories offerings:
- TruExterior™ Siding and Trim is an innovative and high-performance solution made from a proprietary blend of polymers and fly ash, a byproduct of coal combustion. TruExterior Siding & Trim combines the look and workability of wood with a high level of dimensional stability, and durability for resistance to warping, cracking and splitting. It is resistant to insects, designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, can be used in ground contact applications and can be painted dark colors.
- Cedar Renditions™Board & Batten is newly added to the award-winning Cedar Renditions line of aluminum siding. The new 8” profile is a versatile complement to a range of exterior applications, as well as the existing Cedar Renditions products. Cedar Renditions products deliver distinctive benefits, including easy installation, non-flammable product, moisture-proof, non-combustible and virtually maintenance-free. Like other Cedar Renditions products, it has a PVDF top coat that repels dirt build-up and stains, minimizes fade and increases durability.
- 11” Celect Board & Batten has been added to the Celect Cellular Composite Siding line. This new profile adds visual interest to home exterior projects with a vertical pattern made for larger homes. This design will accentuate different sections of the house, including full walls, gables and bump outs. It’s available in 9” Board x 2” Batten Strip x 10’ Length.
Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions
Westlake Royal is showcasing a wide range of roof systems and components designed for beauty, durability, resiliency and sustainability. These include:
- US Tile™ solutions, a legacy line of premium, stunning clay tile solutions manufactured to the highest standard of sustainability and craftsmanship.
- Newpoint ™ Concrete Tile Roofing, the enduring line of concrete tile known for its superior strength, Class A fire rating and long-lasting beauty.
- DaVinci Roofscapes, authentic-looking composite shake and slate roofing tiles, crafted for a lifetime of high performance and durability.
- Unified Steel ™ Stone Coated Roofing, the ultra-lightweight roofing system, which benefits from the structural strength of steel.
- Westlake Royal ™ Roofing Components, a comprehensive line of integrated roof components designed to deliver a higher standard of roof installation and performance.
- Province ™ Slate single-width roofing from DaVinci Roofscapes features a 12-inch-wide tile with a fixed 8-inch exposure. The composite roofing tile evokes a historical nature with authentic natural slate appeal and non-repeating beauty. Each tile has an enhanced backside rib structure and self-aligning ledge for ease and speed of installation.
Westlake Royal Stone Solutions
Westlake Royal brands Cultured Stone and Eldorado Stone will display new collections at PCBC. Cultured Stone and Eldorado Stone profiles are made to enhance interior and exterior vertical spaces by featuring organic textures, dynamic color palettes and multisensory aesthetic cues that pay homage to architectural traditions while expanding the boundaries of design.
- Cultured Stone, the originator of the manufactured stone veneer category, presents Tenley Brick ™ veneer, a linear brick veneer in a range of compelling colorways that offers a modern and organic aesthetic with unique coursing explorations.
- Eldorado Stone creates unforgettable spaces with captivating new profiles LoreioBrick ™ silhouette, a long-format, linear brick silhouette with European-inspired design and eye-catching color blends, and Rivenwood ™veneer, a panelized stone veneer profile with wood grain characteristics inspired by the pioneering craftsmanship seen in 19th century barns.
About Westlake Royal Building Products
Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Westlake Royal Building Products manufactures high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.
For more information, please visitWestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com. Follow us onLinkedInandInstagramand “Like” us onFacebook.
