Westlake Royal Building Products USA, Inc. (Westlake Royal), a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), will showcase its new Boundless™ campaign and Immersive Experience, highlighting its breadth of innovative interior and exterior building products, at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2023 in San Francisco from June 7-10, 2023.
Located at booths 6172 (Westlake Royal Siding, Accessories and Stone), 6072 (DaVinci™ RoofScapes), and 6078 (Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions), Westlake Royal will showcase its breadth of line and new 2023 campaign. The Boundless campaign highlights the rich legacy, innovative design and unlimited possibilities of Westlake Royal’s portfolio of industry-leading brands, including TruExterior™ Siding & Trim, Cedar Renditions™, Versetta Stone™, Celect™ Cellular Composite Siding, Westlake Royal Stone Solutions™ products, Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions products, DaVinci Roofscapes, Atlantic Premium Shutters™ and more.
One of the booth highlights will be the online 3D interactive program designed to showcase exterior products from all Westlake Royal brands. The Immersive Experience invites participants to explore product, color and texture options for enhancing the exteriors of three unique homes with different price points and six different color schemes per house.
“Westlake Royal Building Products is excited to offer boundless opportunities for growth, innovation and design at AIA 2023,” said Steve Booz, vice president, marketing, Westlake Royal Building Products. “We remain optimistic about the industry outlook for 2023 and look forward to welcoming architects and designers to see our new products, Boundless campaign and 3D interactive Immersive Experience.”
Westlake Royal Siding & Accessories Solutions ™ (Booth 6172)
Westlake Royal will showcase several new colors, profiles and innovative products as part of its Siding & Accessories offerings:
- TruExterior Siding and Trim is an innovative and high-performance solution made from a proprietary blend of polymers and fly ash, a byproduct of coal combustion. TruExterior Siding & Trim combines the look and workability of wood with a high level of dimensional stability and durability for resistance to warping, cracking and splitting. It is resistant to insects, designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, can be used in ground contact applications and can be painted dark colors.
- Cedar Renditions Board & Batten is newly added to the award-winning Cedar Renditions line of aluminum siding. The new 8” profile is a versatile complement to a range of exterior applications, as well as the existing Cedar Renditions products. Cedar Renditions products deliver distinctive benefits, including easy installation, non-flammable product, moisture-proof, non-combustible and virtually maintenance-free. Like other Cedar Renditions products, it has a PVDF top coat that repels dirt build-up and stains, minimizes fade and increases durability.
- 11” Celect Board & Batten has been added to the Celect Cellular Composite Siding line. This new profile adds visual interest to home exterior projects with a vertical pattern made for larger homes. This design will accentuate different sections of the house, including full walls, gables and bump outs. It’s available in 9” Board x 2” Batten Strip x 10’ Length.
- Versetta Stone delivers the authentic look and feel of stone in a panelized format that is easy to install with screws or nails and requires no metal lath or scratch coat. The stone siding features a tongue-and-groove system for perfect spacing, has a built-in rainscreen and can be installed almost anywhere without additional footings for support. It is wind resistant up to 110 MPH and carries a Class A fire rating.
- Atlantic Premium Shutters offers a broad choice of styles that are architecturally and historically accurate and are carefully handcrafted to the buyer's precise specifications. The shutters’ authentic detail is suitable for a variety of popular home types, and they can be installed fixed or fully functional. Made with proprietary, exterior-grade composite wood, Atlantic shutters will not rot, crack or split, delivering years of beauty with very low maintenance.
Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions (Booth 6072 and 6078)
Westlake Royal is showcasing a wide range of roof systems and components designed for beauty, durability, resiliency and sustainability. These include:
- US Tile™ solutions, a legacy line of premium, stunning clay tile solutions manufactured to the highest standard of sustainability and craftsmanship.
- Newpoint™ Concrete Tile Roofing, the enduring line of concrete tile known for its superior strength, Class A fire rating and long-lasting beauty.
- DaVinci Roofscapes, authentic-looking composite shake and slate roofing tiles, crafted for a lifetime of high performance and durability.
- Unified Steel™ Stone Coated Roofing, the ultra-lightweight roofing system, which benefits from the structural strength of steel.
- Westlake Royal™ Roofing Components, a comprehensive line of integrated roof components designed to deliver a higher standard of roof installation and performance.
- Province™ Slate single-width roofing from DaVinci Roofscapes features a 12-inch-wide tile with a fixed 8-inch exposure. The composite roofing tile evokes a historical nature with authentic natural slate appeal and non-repeating beauty. Each tile has an enhanced backside rib structure and self-aligning ledge for ease and speed of installation.
In addition to product displays, Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions will be showcasing its new hail resources campaign onsite. Part of the company’s growing library of extreme weather resources and guidance for both industry professionals and consumers, the hail resources join the existing hurricane resources and provide guidance on protecting the home, repair and product selection support, product delivery service information and more. The new hail resources are accessible at WestlakeRoyalRoofing.com/Hail.
Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions will also share its Dream Home Visualizer with attendees. The Dream Home Visualizer is an online tool that allows architects, builders, contractors, and homeowners to “visualize” the exterior of their own home, or one of their dreams, with a multitude of roofing material options and trim colors. The intuitive, stress-free tool enhances the design process and buyer experience, connects users with roofing profiles and colors available in their region, and offers optional custom design services. The Dream Home Visualizer is accessible at WestlakeRoyalRoofing.com/Dream-Home.
Westlake Royal Stone Solutions (Booth 6172)
Westlake Royal brands Cultured Stone and Eldorado Stone will display new collections at AIA. Cultured Stone and Eldorado Stone profiles are made to enhance interior and exterior vertical spaces by featuring organic textures, dynamic color palettes and multisensory aesthetic cues that pay homage to architectural traditions while expanding the boundaries of design.
- Cultured Stone, the originator of the manufactured stone veneer category, presents Tenley Brick, a linear brick veneer in a range of compelling colorways that offers a modern and organic aesthetic with a clean-cut linear shape that plays well in a variety of bond and patterning explorations, including the option to go vertical.
- Eldorado Stone creates unforgettable spaces with captivating new profiles LoreioBrick, a long-format, linear brick silhouette with European-inspired design and eye-catching color blends, and Rivenwood, an expressive panelized stone veneer profile with wood grain characteristics that presents an organic topography complete with authentic mail breaks and other artifacts.
About Westlake Royal Building Products
Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Westlake Royal Building Products manufactures high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.
For more information, please visitWestlakeRoyalBuildingProducts.com. Follow us onLinkedInandInstagramand “Like” us onFacebook.
