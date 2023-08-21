TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 21, 2023--
After the recent successful purchase of two Oklahoma Fidelity Bank branches, WeStreet Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of two new branches in Pryor, Oklahoma. The new branches will open to existing WeStreet members and new members on August 21, 2023, and will be the credit union’s first locations in Pryor.
While WeStreet has previously acquired and transitioned other credit unions, this purchase is notable for the 80-year-old credit union as it is the first purchase and transition of a former bank branch in the organization’s history and a marker of its continued growth in the region. The purchase and transition reinforce WeStreet's commitment to providing community-minded financial services in a welcoming, supportive environment as the WeStreet team works to make the change for members effortless with a minimal impact on existing accounts. The new branches will also provide a physical location for current WeStreet members located in the Pryor area to visit.
“The opening of these two branches is a milestone for WeStreet as we expand our services into a new region, and we are honored to share this moment with the Pryor community,” said Greg Gallant, president and CEO of WeStreet Credit Union. “We are thrilled to welcome new Pryor customers into the WeStreet Credit Union family and offer more localized service to existing members in the area. Our credit union deeply values community-focused service and financial empowerment, and our team looks forward to getting to know and providing high-quality support to our new neighbors.”
The new branches will serve as hubs for individuals and local businesses in Pryor and the surrounding areas, providing a range of consumer and business products and services designed to meet the diverse needs of the community. Members, businesses and customers of the former Oklahoma Fidelity Bank branches will now benefit from the extensive services offered by the credit union, including personalized financial guidance, competitive rates, extensive loan products and more.
For more information about WeStreet's purchase of two Oklahoma Fidelity Bank branches, the opening of the new Pryor branches and what new and existing members can anticipate, visit https://westreet.org/oklahomafidelityagreement.
About WeStreet Credit Union
WeStreet Credit Union was established in 1943 on the philosophy of people helping people. Today, WeStreet has grown to over 56,000 members, $950+ million in assets, more than 200 employees, and serves 11 Northeast Oklahoma counties with 14 convenient locations. WeStreet Credit Union is a community-minded financial institution focused on serving and enriching the lives of others. By creating a welcoming and supportive atmosphere, WeStreet helps neighbors become members and members become family. For more information about WeStreet Credit Union, visit westreet.org.
