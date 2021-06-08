BOSTON (AP) — The New Bedford Whaling Museum is offering free admission passes to anyone who gets a coronavirus vaccine at a clinic at the museum on Wednesday.
In addition, the first 25 people who get a shot will also get a gift bag from the museum's gift shop.
The clinic will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which has received federal authorization for use in anyone age 12 and older. Preregistration is encouraged but walkins are also welcome to get a shot, which are free, according to the museum.
A followup clinic for the second dose will take place on June 30.
Vaccine check-in and in-person registration will be located at the rear entrance and doses will be administered inside the building.
———
MOVIE THEATER CLOSING
A Massachusetts movie theater that was forced to shut down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 won't reopen, a company official said.
Mark Malinowski, vice president of a global marketing for Showcase Cinemas, told The Telegram & Gazette that the theater site on Brooks Street in Worcester is under contract to be sold.
The 17.5-acre (7-hectare) property, which includes the 95,000-square-foot (8825-square-meter) theater complex, has an assessed value of about $6.8 million.
The cinema has been open since 1996.