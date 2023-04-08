FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., March 16, 2022. An “anti-vice” law from the 19th century is at the center of a new court ruling that could soon halt access to the leading abortion drug in the U.S. On Friday, April 7, 2023, a Trump-appointed judge in Texas sided with Christian conservatives in ruling that the Comstock, enacted in the 1870s, prohibits sending the long-used drug through the mail.