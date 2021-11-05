Nearly 17 million workers in nursing homes, hospitals and other Medicare and Medicaid-funded facilities must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 under a stricter mandate included in a workplace safety agency’s new rules.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released new COVID-19 vaccine requirements for U.S. workers Thursday. It toughened the rules for health care workers, giving them no option to instead get tested weekly for the virus. They can still seek exemptions on medical or religious grounds.
The latest move in the government’s effort to raise vaccination rates in the U.S. immediately drew concern from the largest association of senior living providers.
“While we support the overall intent ..., we are concerned that the execution will exacerbate an already dire workforce crisis in long-term care,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
Parkinson said 75% of nursing home employees nationally are fully vaccinated. But imposing a hard deadline could ultimately threaten the elderly’s access to long-term care because it’s likely to “push too many [workers] out the door,” he said.
”Even a small percentage of staff members leaving their jobs due to this mandate would have a disastrous impact on vulnerable seniors who need around-the-clock care,” Parkinson said. “Across the country, access to long-term care is becoming strained as providers have no choice but to limit admissions or even close their doors due to workforce shortages.”
Of employees fired due to vaccine refusal this year, the majority — 5,938 — worked in the health care sector, according to a report by staffing firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas Inc. It said 6,843 workers have been fired or left their jobs over vaccine refusal since June.
There are 1,215 nursing facilities and 2,000 assisted living facilities in Texas, according to Texas Health Care Association data. Staffing levels at those facilities are an increasing concern for operators.
In a September survey of its members, the association said 70% of long-term care facilities were unable to hire enough nurses. Over 30% of members said they have restricted new admissions due to staffing shortages.
The Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services said it concluded that nursing home settings facilitate the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.
“The prevalence of COVID-19, in particular the delta variant, within health care settings increases the risk of unvaccinated staff contracting the virus and transmitting the virus to patients,” CMS said. “The regulation will create a consistent standard within Medicare and Medicaid while giving patients assurance of the vaccination status of those delivering care.
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, shows the delta variant is having less of an impact in nursing homes than in many other settings with lower vaccination rates.
The mandate applies to a wide array of health care workers, including those in ambulatory surgical centers, hospice, psychiatric residential treatment facilities and home health agencies.
Many of the nation’s major hospital systems initiated vaccine mandates long before the new rule came out. A Houston hospital system drew national attention in June after more than 150 employees were fired or resigned because of a vaccine mandate.
Since then, several North Texas hospital systems mandated vaccines for employees months ago.
Fort Worth-based Cook Children’s said 99% of its 8,000 employees were vaccinated by its Sept. 27 deadline. Of those who did not comply with the mandate, 67 resigned and 18 were fired.
Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White, the state’s largest nonprofit hospital system, said 98% of its more than 40,000 employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 as of its Oct. 1 deadline. Dallas-based Children’s Health reported 99% of its 7,500 workers were vaccinated as of the same day.
