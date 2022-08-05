FILE- This July 21, 2012, file photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. Credit bureau Equifax announced, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, that a computer coding error resulted in the miscalculation of credit scores for consumers in a three-week period between March 17 and April 6, 2022. For 300,000 consumers, the error shifted credit scores as much as 25 points. The changes to credit scores did not show up on credit reports.