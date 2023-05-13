ST. LOUIS — Out of the numerous legislative proposals to restrict medications and surgeries for transgender youths that were debated and amended by Missouri lawmakers this legislative session, one bill was approved Wednesday that will be making its way to the governor’s desk to become law.
Left in the wake is some confusion over how Missouri families and their providers will be affected.
“We definitely heard from the community all throughout the day and continue to hear from the community that people are scared about what this means for them,” said Robert Fischer, spokesman for the gay and transgender advocacy organization PROMO Missouri.
“Parents are trying to figure out how it impacts their child and what it means for them,” he said, “whether it’s fleeing the state or developing a plan of action to make sure their child still has health care.”
In response, Shira Berkowitz, senior public policy director with PROMO Missouri, provided an explainer about the bill on the organization’s social media platforms.
Berkowitz also provided clarification about another bill also approved Wednesday that requires athletes to compete on sports teams aligned with their sex assigned at birth.
“It’s important to us that you understand the restrictions of these bills, as there are many similar bills passing legislatures in this country, and this is only two of the many bills filed this year in Missouri,” Berkowitz told followers.
The passage of Senate Bill 49, Berkowitz explained, bans gender-transition surgeries, drugs that delay puberty and cross-sex hormones for anyone younger than 18. However, those who are already receiving such medications will be allowed to continue.
Health care providers who violate the law face losing their license to practice.
The restrictions do not apply to minors born with sex development disorders or those needing treatment for an injury, infection or disease.
The bill also prevents Medicaid — public health coverage for the poor — from being used to cover the cost of gender-transition surgeries and medication for anyone of any age. And it removes gender-transition surgeries from the health care services for people who are incarcerated.
However, the legislation does not prevent providers from making referrals to services out-of-state. It also does not prevent patients from seeking medications via telehealth.
Mental health services for gender dysphoria are still allowed, as well as private insurance coverage for gender-affirming medical care.
The bill ends on Aug. 28, 2027, four years after it would take effect.
Officials with Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri reiterated that minors who are current patients with prescriptions can continue to receive their care and medications in Missouri.
They encouraged families of minors who are planning to seek prescriptions to do so in Missouri before the restrictions are expected to begin on Aug. 28. After that date, minors can still seek treatment at Planned Parenthood’s clinic just across the border in Illinois, officials said.
“We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure all patients are supported, seen and cared for,” said Yamelsie Rodriguez, president of the region’s Planned Parenthood. “Any patient wanting to continue their gender-affirming care in a state that welcomes people of all identities, our Fairview Heights, Illinois, health center is open to you and we are here to help you make plans to get care.”
Officials with the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, the area’s main provider of medical care, declined to provide information about how providers are responding to the bill’s provisions.
The passage of another piece of legislation, Senate Bill 39, requires all athletes from kindergarten through college to play on school sports teams that align with their sex assigned at birth. The bill applies to students in public, private and charter schools.
Violations result in loss of state funding. Parents of students and adult students who are “deprived of an athletic opportunity” because of violations can also sue schools.
The bill does not apply to club or sports teams that are not affiliated with or funded by schools. The bill will also end four years after it goes into effect Aug. 28.
Also adding to the confusion about who can access gender-transition medications and when are regulations enacted by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey. A judge has prevented the regulations from going into effect at least until July 24 after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of transgender people.
The regulations, initially scheduled to begin April 27, would require patients of all ages to attend 15 hourlong therapy sessions over at least 18 months and provide documentation of an “intense pattern” of gender dysphoria for at least three years before getting care. Providers would also be required to ensure that patients’ mental health conditions have been “treated and resolved.”
On Thursday, Bailey’s office hinted that he might drop the effort now that the Legislature has sent a bill to the governor’s desk.
“I’m extremely pleased with the legislature’s move to halt the mutilation of children in the state of Missouri ...,” Bailey stated in an email. “As for our pending legal actions, we are reviewing our options in light of the recently passed legislation.”
To provide more information about details in the bills, PROMO Missouri is planning to host a virtual town hall discussion at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The link will available on promoonline.org within the next few days. A livestream of the discussion will also be available on PROMO Missouri’s Facebook page.
“Our coalition partners will join us with additional experts able to provide context and help answer all of your questions,” Berkowitz said.
