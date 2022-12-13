DALLAS — The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a tornado watch covering most of North Texas. That advisory was later accompanied by a tornado warning in some areas of Parker, Wise and Tarrant counties.
There’s a distinct difference between the two advisories: while a tornado watch warns of conditions that are favorable for the formation of a tornado, a warning is a much more urgent advisory that requires people living in the affected area to seek immediate shelter.
If a tornado watch is issued for your area, you should begin to prepare for the possibility of a tornado. That includes charging important devices and identifying a spot in your home where you can take shelter if the watch is upgraded.
Tornado watches can be expansive, covering many counties and even crossing state borders, according to the weather service. Warnings, which cover much smaller areas, indicate a tornado has been spotted by radar and involve an immediate threat to lives or property.
The weather service recommends those under watches to stay updated on weather conditions via local news or a NOAA weather radio.
If you’re at home, identify a safe place without windows, such as a basement, bathroom or other interior room. If you’re at work or school during a warning, avoid large rooms such as gymnasiums and cafeterias and follow whichever protocols are set in place by your school or employer.
If a warning is issued while you are outside, get inside a strong, sturdy building immediately. Sheds and storage facilities are not strong enough to withstand a possible tornado, and neither are tents or mobile homes.
Being in a vehicle during a tornado warning can also be dangerous. The weather service recommends drivers find the nearest shelter as soon as possible. If you can’t find one, either hunker down in your car, covering your head, or abandon your vehicle entirely and find a low-lying ditch to take cover.
