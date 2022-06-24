FORT WORTH, Texas — With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Texas is set to further limit access to abortions in a state that already has one of the most restrictive abortion laws.
Texas last year enacted a law that effectively bans most abortions in the state. The few abortions that are still permitted will soon be illegal under a law that Texas has ready on the sidelines.
The Supreme Court decision comes after Politico earlier this month reported a leaked draft opinion overturning the landmark case.
Texas has a ‘trigger’ law
Last year, the Texas Legislature passed a bill outlawing most abortions in Texas if Roe v. Wade is “wholly or partly” overturned. A person who performs, induces or attempts an abortion could receive up to 20 years in prison if the abortion unsuccessful and up to life if it is successful.
The law, which was authored by Southlake Republican Giovanni Capriglione, also includes a potential fine of at least $100,000 for each violation for the person performing the abortion. It does not penalize the patient.
There is an exception for abortions performed on a patient in a “life-threatening physical condition” or if the pregnancy “poses a serious risk of substantial impairment of a major bodily function.”
The law, often referred to as a ‘trigger’ law, takes effect 30 days after the ruling.
Is abortion still legal in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas or New Mexico?
Abortion is illegal in Oklahoma, according to Planned Parenthood Action Fund. There are exceptions to save the mother’s life or if the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest that was reported to law enforcement.
In Louisiana and Arkansas abortion is generally banned around 20 weeks, but both states will likely eliminate access after the overturning of Roe, according to Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
Abortion is accessible in New Mexico and is likely to continue, according to Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
How will abortion pills be affected?
Doctors expect more people seeking abortions to use medication abortions — drugs that can be taken to induce an abortion in a pregnant person.
Using the pills are legal in Texas within the scope of what Senate Bill 8 allows. Most experts believe the pill will still be available even if abortion is illegal in Texas because there is a network of established, online pharmacies and nonprofits that mail abortion pills directly to homes.
