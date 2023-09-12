AUSTIN – The House managers will continue to lay out their case today that Ken Paxton should be removed from office.
The clip of witnesses began to speed up Monday, as House prosecutors called the first witnesses that were not former employees that either quit or were fired from the attorney general’s office after reporting Paxton to the FBI.
Prosecutors have refrained from calling Austin real estate developer Nate Paul to the stand. Paul is central to several of the articles of impeachment Paxton is facing, and with roughly 9 hours of allotted time for witness testimony remaining, doubt has been growing about whether the federally indicted investor will make an appearance.
Paxton is accused of bribery, obstruction and abuse of office. He pleaded not guilty to all charges last week and has not attended his trial in the Texas Senate since.
Specifically, Paxton is accused of harnessing the attorney general’s office to intervene in a civil suit against Paul’s real estate firm and to interfere with an FBI investigation into Paul and his business. In exchange, Paul is accused of providing a home remodel and a job for the woman with whom Paxton allegedly had an affair.
Paxton is the first statewide Texas elected official impeached in more than 100 years. He has remained suspended from duty without pay pending the outcome of his impeachment trial.
