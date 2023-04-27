FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from Eli Lilly and Co. approved to treat type 2 diabetes under the brand name Mounjaro, helped people with the disease who were overweight or had obesity lose up to 16% of their body weight, or more than 34 pounds, over nearly 17 months, the company said on Thursday, April 27, 2023.