What to stream this week: Drake, Doja Cat, 'Sex Education,' 'The Super Models' and 'Superpower'

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Drake and Doja Cat, a reboot of Robert Rodriguez’s “Spy Kids” franchise with a film starring Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi and the critically-acclaimed “Sex Education,” one of Netflix’s most popular shows, returns for its fourth and final season