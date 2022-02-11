'Bel-Air'
"Saturday Night Live" earned big laughs last month in a sketch imagining a "Family Matters" reboot with "the goofy characters you loved in the 1990s, with absolutely none of the fun or charm." "SNL" was clearly poking fun at the plan to transform "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" into a serious drama. But this bold take, led by newcomer Jabari Banks, actually works. Maybe the idea of a Black teenager as a fish out of water isn't so funny anymore. It does take a few episodes to accept the somber tone, especially the idea that the new Carlton is now more interested in snorting cocaine than dancing to Tom Jones. Sunday, Peacock
'Inventing Anna'
Shonda Rhimes' first series for Netflix features some familiar faces from her network hits like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal." But the star here is Rhimes' newcomer Julia Garner, who captures both the fierce and fragile sides of Anna Sorokin, the real-life con artist who managed to ingratiate herself with New York's top social circles. The nine-part series takes swipes at journalism and the legal system, but it saves the sharpest attacks for the elite, too stupid to realize they're being scammed. Netflix
Super Bowl Halftime Show
There's a fair number of viewers who couldn't care less about the Rams or the Bengals. Their focus will be on the Battle of the Rappers. The all-star halftime performance promises to be one of the most intriguing in years with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee Eminem. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET, so expect the mini-concert to take place around 8 p.m. Sunday, NBC
'The American Diplomat'
The latest edition of "American Experience" spotlights three Black politicians who played a pivotal role on the international scene even as they faced discrimination back home. Because the documentary runs only for an hour, former Minnesotan Carl Rowan gets about 20 minutes. But that's enough time for viewers to learn how his articles for the Minneapolis Tribune convinced President John F. Kennedy to bring the journalist to Washington. 9 p.m. Tuesday, PBS
'Icahn: The Restless Billionaire'
Being super-wealthy doesn't mean you're going to be super-charismatic. Fortunately, Carl Icahn is fascinating. Even those who are clueless about the corporate world will be drawn to the legendary financier's stories. 9 p.m. Tuesday, HBO
©2022 StarTribune. Visit at startribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.