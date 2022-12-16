North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 43F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.