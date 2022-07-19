LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022--
Whatnot, the largest independent live shopping platform in the U.S., will be hosting the biggest sports card giveaway of all time on Saturday, July 30 at 2 pm ET at the National Sports Collectors Convention (NSCC) in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Whatnot will give away 60 packs of cards, which include some of the most iconic sports cards of all time. Collectors have the ability to win packs from two sealed boxes – the 1986 Fleer Basketball and the 2003 Topps Chrome Basketball box, which could potentially include highly coveted Michael Jordan and LeBron James rookie cards. If other highly coveted cards are in the packs, PSA will be on-site at the NSCC to same-day grade select big hits and add value to the cards when pulled. Of note, a PSA 10 Michael Jordan’s rookie card last sold for $204k, while a PSA 10 LeBron James’ Refractor card from 2003 last sold for $48k.
Sports card enthusiasts can tune in to Whatnot on the day-of, either from home or in person, for their chance to win. The breakdown of the giveaway is as follows:
- 37 winners chosen during the livestream from the main stage of The National on the Ripping Wax Whatnot account
- 18 winners chosen via various giveaways from Whatnot’s NSCC booth
- 5 winners chosen during a pre-national livestream on July 21st on the Ripping Wax Whatnot account
“We’re thrilled to host the biggest, potentially life-changing, sports card giveaway of all time,” said Eric Shemtov, Head of Sports at Whatnot. “We can't wait to bring the Whatnot experience to life at NSCC and connect with the community of collectors and enthusiasts who make the hobby as exhilarating as it is.”
In addition to the giveaway, Whatnot is partnering with RippingWax Inc to host a 5,500 sq ft space inside the RippingWax Breakers Pavilion, holding the largest open floor booth space at the event. The footprint, which includes booths #5000-5004, will mimic the Atlantic City boardwalk with streaming booths where guests can ask questions, sign up, and join as sellers, and activation booths where guests can enjoy carnival-themed games.
For more updates, please follow instagram.com/whatnotsports.
About Whatnot
Whatnot is the premier independent shopping destination for collectors and enthusiasts. The marketplace seamlessly and safely connects like-minded buyers and sellers and provides the opportunity for anyone to discover new hobbies and interests. Tapping into existing communities online and the entertainment of live shopping, Whatnot has become the largest platform on the market since its inception in 2019. Leveraging their 10+ years of experience at leading tech marketplaces, co-founders Grant Lafontaine and Logan Head addressed the biggest merchant platform pain points by coupling rigorous seller vetting with a focus on community to create a safe space for people to share their passions with others. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, YC Continuity and CapitalG, Whatnot’s valuation sits at $1.5B. For more information, please visit www.whatnot.com or download the Whatnot app on Android or iOS.
