North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.