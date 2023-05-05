CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn said he will likely return to politics someday and that he’s leaving the decision to God.
Asked about his political future by The Charlotte Observer on Friday, the North Carolina Republican declined to say if those ambitions are for national or some other elected office.
“Plans are open,” he said outside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse after pleading guilty to having a loaded firearm in his carry-on at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on April 26, 2022.
“I enjoy the position I’m in now,” Cawthorn said. “The world really is the oyster for the young. I think I’ll return to politics one day. I love the country too much to sit on the sidelines forever.
“You need to get involved in politics or be destined to be ruled by lesser men,” Cawthorn added.
He’s leaving the decision “up to just whatever God has intended for me.” “I’m an ardent follower of Christ, so wherever he leads me, I’m happy to go. I’m happy to answer the call whenever.”
For now?
“I’m honestly really enjoying being out of politics,” he said. “It’s a good time to just kind of refresh and observe from the sidelines. Still evolve, still help raise money for friends, go out and campaign for people I think deserve to be in politics.”
Cawthorn represented North Carolina’s 11th District, which includes Asheville and much of the western part of the state, after he was elected in November 2020. At 26, he was the youngest member of Congress, elected to serve from January 2021 until January 2023.
After a series of scandals plagued his reelection campaign — including comments that angered many in his Republican Party — Cawthorn lost his 2022 primary election and his seat in Congress.
