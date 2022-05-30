Spain became the latest European country to drop its vaccine requirement to enter the country, allowing unvaccinated travelers to enjoy visiting, too — though all travelers will be required to test negative prior to arrival.
This prompts the question in many minds: Which countries in Europe don’t have any pandemic-related entry requirements right now?
The list may surprise you: Some countries in this list are beloved European destinations, while others are more underrated destinations. Either way, they’re the easiest countries in Europe to enter right now, since they don’t require any testing, proof of vaccination or other pandemic-related entry requirements.
Be aware, though, that some of these countries still abide by quarantine rules when travelers test positive for COVID-19 during their stay. The United States also requires residents traveling abroad to test negative prior to returning to the U.S., so travelers should make necessary preparations and take precautions while in Europe to ensure they don’t test positive and are disallowed from returning from their trip until they test negative.
Countries in Europe without any entry restrictions:
Iceland
Norway
Ireland
United Kingdom
Denmark
Sweden
Czech Republic
Hungary
Greece
Croatia
Bulgaria
Latvia
Lichtenstein
Moldova
Montenegro
North Macedonia
Poland
Romania
Slovakia
Germany
©2022 Travelpulse. Visit travelpulse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.