Roe v. Wade made abortion legal in the U.S. with restrictions implemented by states. These are the locations that would likely restrict abortion access with an overturned Roe v. Wade decision according to predictions by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
Access eliminated
—Alabama
—Arkansas
—Georgia
—Idaho
—Indiana
—Mississippi
—Missouri
—Louisiana
—Ohio
—Oklahoma
—South Carolina
—Tennessee
—Texas
—Utah
—West Virginia
Severely Restricted
—Florida
—North Carolina
—North Dakota
—South Dakota
—Wisconsin
—Wyoming
Restricted
—Arizona
—Iowa
—Kansas
—Michigan
—Nebraska
Mostly Accessible
—Alaska
—Minnesota
—New Hampshire
—Pennsylvania
—Rhode Island
—Virginia
Accessible
—California
—Colorado
—Connecticut
—Delaware
—Hawaii
—Illinois
—Maine
—Maryland
—Massachusetts
—Montana
—New Jersey
—New Mexico
•Nevada
—New York
—Oregon
—Vermont
—Washington
