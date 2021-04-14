CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has a perfect game after six innings against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.
Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey partially unbuttoned on a cool night in Chicago, Rodón has thrown 47 of his 75 pitches for strikes. The crowd of 7,148 cheered loudly when Yu Chang looked at a called third strike for Rodón's third strikeout, ending the sixth.
The gametime temperature was 45 degrees, and most of the other players had on long sleeves. Chicago had an 8-0 lead heading into the sixth.
Rodón has been hampered by injuries in recent years, but he won a spot in the rotation during spring training and pitched five scoreless innings in a 6-0 win at Seattle in his first start of the season.
He was supposed to pitch on Monday against Cleveland, but he was scratched because of an upset stomach.
