Whitecap Waste, LLC (Whitecap), a regional provider of waste management services, today announces the acquisition of Dave’s Sanitation, Inc., Lookout, WV. This transaction follows Whitecap’s recent acquisition of WV-based Oak Hill Garbage Disposal Inc. in Raleigh County, WV.
Jeff Shiring, founder of Whitecap Waste, says, “Created by industry veterans with a collective 150+ years of waste industry experience, and in partnership with Mollitiam Holdings, LLC, a Florida-based private equity group investing in lower to middle market infrastructure opportunities, the Whitecap Waste management has evolved into an industry leader. Our experienced team has previously led or held senior management roles in implementing the acquisition and integration of businesses in waste management, equipment rental and healthcare services industries.”
Whitecap Waste was formed to build a leading regional solid waste collection and disposal company focused on attractive secondary and tertiary markets through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Its target acquisition and growth area include West Virginia and extends to portions of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio.
Dave’s Sanitation marks significant expansion for Whitecap Waste, as Shiring explains, “Since its incorporation in 1984, Dave’s Sanitation has built a business model that always places emphasis on serving customers and caring for employees. We are extremely excited that they considered Whitecap as the type of trusted partner which would continue to serve their customers, and we welcome their employees to our corporate family.”
With the acquisition of Dave’s Sanitation, Whitecap will continue building upon its vision of becoming an integrated best-in-class waste management provider in the markets they serve.
“Our entire Whitecap Waste team looks forward to finding ways to constantly improve the service we provide our customers in these markets,” concludes Shiring.
About Whitecap Waste, LLC
Whitecap Waste is a privately-owned and locally operated waste collection company. Our goal is to help families, industries, and businesses with all of their waste management needs. We pride ourselves in providing high quality residential, commercial, and industrial services to the communities we serve.
