FILE - The logo and building of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 15 April 2020. The World Health Organization says on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 a record 9.5 million cases of COVID-19 were tallied around the world over the last week, noting a 71% surge in the weekly count of infections amounting to a “tsunami” as the new omicron variant sweeps worldwide. But there was a decrease in the number of new deaths recorded.