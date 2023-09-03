AUSTIN, Texas – Nearly 150 people and entities were subpoenaed to testify in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ’s impeachment trial, which begins Tuesday.
They include eight whistleblowers whose testimony likely will lay out the majority of the case against Paxton as well as several of the attorney general’s political rivals, according to a confidential copy of the witness list obtained by The Dallas Morning News.
It is unclear which witnesses House managers, who are prosecuting the case, and Paxton’s defense team will actually call. Presiding officer Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has forbidden both sides from commenting publicly on the case via a gag order.
Many witnesses must appear at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Capitol, where Paxton’s trial will take place in the Senate chamber.
The House impeached Paxton on May 27 on 20 articles that accused him of bribery, abuse of office and obstruction of justice. He has denied any wrongdoing. Paxton is suspended from duty without pay while his impeachment is pending.
Paxton initially had his wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, listed as a possible witness. Her name was removed from an amended list given to senators this week. This list made no other changes except to add records custodians from the hardware store chains Lowe’s and Home Depot.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
