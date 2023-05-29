AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas House on Monday delivered articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton to the Senate, setting in motion a trial process to determine whether the state’s top lawyer should be removed from office.
House Speaker Dade Phelan named a dozen representatives — seven Republicans and five Democrats — to make the case that Paxton abused his power and is unfit to serve.
Shortly after being named, the 12 lawmakers walked across the Capitol rotunda to the Senate floor. Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, announced their arrival and purpose.
Sen. Angela Paxton, the attorney general’s wife, was present when the articles were delivered.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick now must set a trial date and is soon expected to name members of a committee that will set the rules to govern the proceedings.
The senators will serve as jurors and Patrick, who leads the Senate as president, will preside as judge.
Speaker Dade Phelan chose the board of managers, which include the House Committee on General Investigating, who wrote the impeachment articles. They are Murr; Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth; Ann Johnson, D-Houston; David Spiller, R-Jacksboro and Oscar Longoria, D-Mission. Murr will lead the board and Johnson will be his second.
The team also includes Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Allen; Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas; Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park; Terry Canales, D-Edinburg; Erin Gamez, D-Brownsville; Joe Moody, D-El Paso; and Cody Vasut, R-Angleton.
The GOP-led House on Saturday voted overwhelmingly to impeach Paxton, alleging numerous abuses of office by their fellow Republican.
The 20 articles of impeachment allege Paxton accepted bribes, including a kitchen remodel, in exchange for using his power to help a campaign donor entangled in an FBI investigation. They also accuse Paxton of obstructing justice by delaying his trial on securities fraud charges he’s faced for nearly eight years.
Paxton denies any wrongdoing. He’s called the impeachment an illegal effort to thwart voters’ will and said he is looking forward to his trial in the Senate. Already, his office sent documents to senators’ offices outlining a defense, though several lawmakers said they will not read it before the trial.
Paxton has been suspended from performing official duties during the impeachment proceedings. His top deputy, Brent Webster, is leading the agency in his stead.
On Monday, Paxton tweeted out pictures from a rally at the Collin County courthouse where people protested his impeachment.
“Thank you!” Paxton wrote. “Appreciate all of your support.”
