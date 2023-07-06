Wholesome Organics Launches Clean Energy Shot - The Ultimate Combination of Health and Energy

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2023--
Wholesome Organics (WoCo), a conscious forethought leader in the health and wellness industry, is proud to announce the launch of its flagship product, Clean Energy Shot. Available for purchase on July 6th, the zero-calorie beverage is made with all-natural, organic ingredients and is designed to provide an energizing and refreshing boost to its consumers, without compromising on truly healthy ingredients. Clean Energy Shot is formulated with a unique blend of plant-based caffeine and adaptogens, including Ashwagandha, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps and Rhodiola Rosea to enhance mental clarity, boost physical endurance, and promote overall well-being. Unlike other energy drinks that are loaded with sugar, sucralose and artificial flavors, Clean Energy Shot has zero calories, is free from harmful chemicals, and tastes delicious!
“Wholesome Organics is committed to creating products that are honestly good for you without cutting corners,” said Dilan Jayasingha, CEO and founder of Wholesome Organics. “We believe that everyone deserves access to clean, natural, and sustainable products that can help them achieve their health goals. Clean Energy Shot is the first step towards helping our customers live a wholesome life on the go.”
Wholesome Organics' Clean Energy Shot proudly uses Yerba Mate as its caffeine base. Well known as a traditional South American drink made by steeping the dried leaves and twigs of the Yerba Mate plant in hot water, it is known for its unique taste and several potential health benefits including being rich in nutrients, boosting energy and mental focus, as well as aiding in weight loss. Combined with Guarana to further boost cognitive function , a host of B vitamins, including 10,000% your daily value of B12, as well as the herb medley , Clean Energy is packed with real, organic ingredients that don’t pass on the jitters, energy crashes or calories, as other energy drinks in the market do.
With its innovative formulation, ethical values, and unique taste, Clean Energy is poised to disrupt the energy shot market and appeal to health-conscious consumers who seek a healthier alternative to traditional energy supplements.
“We’re on a mission to create truly healthy and honestly wholesome supplements that enhance people’s everyday life on the go,” continued Dilan.
About Clean Energy Shot:
Clean Energy Shot is a refreshing and invigorating energy shot made with only natural ingredients. Unlike other energy drinks on the market, Clean Energy Shot contains no artificial preservatives, flavors, or harmful sweeteners. Instead, we use a blend of natural caffeine, organic fruit juices, and herbal extracts to provide a clean and sustained boost of energy without the crash, jitters or sugar. Our energy drink is also free from gluten, soy, and dairy, making it a great choice for people with dietary restrictions. Clean Energy Shot is perfect for anyone who wants to stay alert and energized throughout the day, without compromising their health or wellbeing.
About Wholesome Organics
Wholesome Organics is a leading provider of high-quality healthy food products, committed to promoting health and wellness while supporting sustainable and ethical business practices. Our mission is to offer consumers the best possible choices for healthy eating, with a focus on organic, non-GMO, and locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. We work directly with suppliers to ensure that our products are of the highest quality and meet our strict standards for sustainability and environmental responsibility. For more information about Wholesome Organics and its products, visit: www.wholesomeorganicsco.com
