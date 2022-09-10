In February 2021, state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat, introduced a bill that would have decriminalized the possession and use of psychedelic drugs and ordered a state health committee to explore policies that could help California prepare for any regulatory changes to federal drug classifications in the future.
Here’s a beakdown:
The proposal
Senate Bill 519, would not have changed penalties for people who illegally sell psychedelic drugs, and would have imposed new restrictions on school grounds and for minors. Supporters viewed the legislation as a stepping stone to solidify a nascent decriminalization movement nationwide.
Supporters, opposition
The primary sponsors were the Heroic Hearts Project, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions and other veterans groups and research institutes that support psychedelic access for research and therapeutic purposes. Several law enforcement groups, including the California Police Chiefs Association and the California District Attorneys Association, opposed the legislation but did not actively lobby against it.
The bills track record
To the surprise of some, the bill quickly gained momentum last year and advanced through three committees in the Legislature’s higher house, an indication that there was broad public support for decriminalizing psychedelics. On June 1, 2021, SB 519 received a majority vote with support from both major political parties, and advanced to the Assembly.
After progressing through the lower house’s public safety and health committees, Wiener opted to slow down in August 2021 to help generate more support, and made SB 519 a two-year bill.
Despite polling that showed 58% of California voters supported psychedelic decriminalization, the legislation was gutted last month by the opaque Assembly Appropriations Committee, which completely removed the legal provision and only retained the health study.
What’s next
Wiener’s office still doesn’t know what happened. A spokesperson for Assemblyman Chris Holden, a Democrat who chairs the committee, directed questions to appropriations staff members. Committee staff did not respond to requests for comment.
The bill’s demise was a setback for veterans and people suffering from mental illnesses in California, but Wiener vowed to reintroduce the bill next year. A spokesperson for his office said they expect to bring forward a similar bill with the hopes that the path laid over the past two years in the Legislature will lead to its enactment.
