“Why Healthcare Isn’t Working and How to Fix It at the Core.” The Conversation Continues with Bill Nordmark, Enlace CEO, and Becker’s Healthcare

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 13, 2022--
It is discussed daily; today’s healthcare system is broken and remains on an unsustainable trajectory. The new solutions coming to market, while sounding good, are little more than bandaids to the larger problem, a problem that is born out of the fee-for-service healthcare model. To truly fix healthcare, the industry must address core issues surrounding the current, inefficient payment and delivery models and make quality-driven care models the centerpiece for all episodes of care.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005907/en/
The Conversation Continues: Why Healthcare Isn’t Working – Fixing It at the Core vs. Another Bandaid (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bill Nordmark, CEO, Enlace Health, is continuing his candid conversation during his upcoming masterclass. The conversation will address the status quo approach to healthcare’s unsustainable model and discuss the path to sustainable healthcare. In this transformed world, all participants – payers, providers, technology partners, and patients – are connected and in an ecosystem that improves quality while driving down cost.
Join Bill for this lively discussion Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 | 11:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET
Click here to register https://go.beckershospitalreview.com/the-conversation-continues-why-healthcare-isnt-working-fixing-it-at-the-core-vs.-another-bandaid
About Enlace Health
Enlace Health delivers the only end-to-end solution that solves the infrastructure challenges driving today’s unsustainable healthcare system. Connecting payers, providers, and patients, Enlace™ empowers any type of healthcare delivery model, from facilitating retrospective programs to enabling risk for prospective programs. Combining executive-level healthcare DNA with an extensible technology platform, Enlace is the bridge from chaotic healthcare to the healthcare world when Triple Aim optimization is truly realized.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005907/en/
CONTACT: Sherry Heyl
404-386-9801
KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANAGED CARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH INSURANCE
SOURCE: Enlace Health
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/13/2022 02:38 PM/DISC: 04/13/2022 02:38 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005907/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.