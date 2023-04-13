FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Feinstein's months-long absence from the Senate has become a growing problem for Democrats. Feinstein's vote is critical to confirm President Joe Biden's nominees to the federal courts, but Feinstein is away from the Senate indefinitely as she recovers from the shingles.