VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2021--
RIDDLE&CODE Energy Solutions, a subsidiary firm of the leading European blockchain interface company RIDDLE&CODE, today announced a joint venture partnership with the largest energy provider in Austria, Wien Energie. The signing of the agreement took place on 9 December, with the objective of accelerating global decarbonisation efforts and distributing solutions that have proven effective in Vienna to customers worldwide.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005937/en/
Under this agreement, Wien Energie and RIDDLE&CODE will share financial and technological resources to provide cutting-edge services and continue shaping the future of the energy market. A joint venture of two companies that have collaborated for years will leverage Wien Energie’s technical, commercial and legal expertise in the energy sector and access to more than two million customers, and RIDDLE&CODE’s know-how in asset tokenization.
“The energy market is complex, and the complexity further increases with decentralisation,” said Michael Strebl, Wien Energie CEO. “Wien Energie has long-standing experience of decarbonising energy production portfolios. RIDDLE&CODE helps bring more transparency and traceability into the system, while incentivising sustainable business models, such as our dynamic Citizen Solar Power Plant. We are looking forward to strengthening our collaboration with our signature today and opening the next successful chapter for this young company.”
“RIDDLE&CODE and Wien Energie have an extensive track record of successful projects and we look forward to working together again to accelerate the decarbonisation of the world’s economy, while providing an empowering customer experience. The partnership with Wien Energie is in line with RIDDLE&CODE’s growth strategy, centred around tokenization of physical assets, and will build on the company’s existing and long-dated footprint in the energy sector,” said Alexander Koppel, CEO of RIDDLE&CODE.
Citizen Solar Power Plant utilises energy tokenization platform MyPower, patented Trusted Gateway and the regulatory-compliant Token Management Platform, which provides the foundation for trusted data sharing. Upcoming MyPower releases will focus on creating data market interfaces for all machines connected to the energy grid and offering tokenized green power purchase agreements. It will also focus on opening the platform’s capabilities to the automotive industry to create a “Green Mobility Chain of Trust”, which will provide a chain of evidence between green energy sources, charging stations and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).
Wien Energie
Wien Energie is one of Austria’s largest utility providers, responsible for ensuring the reliable supply of electricity, natural gas and heating to around two million people, 230,000 businesses and industrial facilities, and 4,500 farms in the Greater Vienna metropolitan area.
RIDDLE&CODEEnergy Solutions
RIDDLE&CODE Energy Solutions, a subsidiary firm of the leading European blockchain interface company RIDDLE&CODE, provides the blockchain-powered infrastructure that enables resilient, low-cost and green electricity production and builds a foundation for a decentralised urban energy marketplace.
More information: www.riddleandcode.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005937/en/
CONTACT: Media contact:
Aysenur Yükselal Aji
KEYWORD: AUSTRIA EUROPE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS
SOURCE: RIDDLE&CODE Energy Solutions
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/15/2021 04:30 AM/DISC: 12/15/2021 04:31 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005937/en