Smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to blow back into Michigan on Sunday, triggering a statewide air quality alert.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued an air quality action day for elevated levels of fine particulate or PM2.5 expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range with some hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy range.
In the southeast region, particulate matter is expected to impact Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Smoke forecast models show a large plume originating from wildfires in western and central Canada sinking in from the northwest, EGLE said. As the plume continues moving east and southeast, an increase in ground level particulate across the state is expected, it said.
EGLE recommends that sensitive groups like people with lung disease, including asthma, heart disease and children and older adults limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Reducing or eliminating activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning and use of residential wood burning devices was also recommended.
Clouds in the forecast with rain chances should keep ozone in check this weekend, EGLE said.
Periodic showers and thunderstorms were expected Saturday across Metro Detroit, with temperatures of upper 70s, the weather service said on Twitter. Low thunderstorm chances continue Sunday and Monday, with highs in the lower-mid 80s, weather officials said.
There are signs the smoke plume could clear the region early next week, but lingering fine particulate could increase ozone concentrations, EGLE said.
