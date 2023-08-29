Second Quarter 2023 Highlights (in USD):

  • Q2 2023 Sales Revenue grew 70% to $15.18 million compared to $8.91 million in Q2 2022.
  • Production volume for Q2 2023 grew 118% to 110.63 million cans compared to 50.75 million cans in Q2 2022.
  • Plant Utilization in Q2 2023 grew to 45.3% from 31.9% in Q2 2022.
  • Gross Profit in Q2 2023 reached a record 16.55% compared to 4.49% in Q2 2022.
  • Confirmed Customer Orders grew 11.5% in Q2 2023 to $22.87 million from $20.52 million the previous quarter.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(OTC PINK:WLDPF) ("Wildpack Beverage" or the "Company") a leading US middle market co-packer of canned goods announces unaudited financial results for the second quarter ("Q2") ending June 30, 2023. All currencies referenced herein are US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"The momentum we built in Q1 2023 carried into a strong growing Q2 from an operation and sales standpoint," commented Mitch Barnard, CEO of Wildpack Beverage. "The thesis we have long been committed to is that higher volume throughput would drive up gross profit, as the business is subject to considerable operating leverage on its fixed assets. In Q2 we began to realize that, while also continuing to push towards greater efficiencies in operations and broadening our customer base."

Q2 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss & Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30,Six months ended June 30,
2023

2022

2023

2022

(Restated, note 20)(Restated, note 20)

Sales

$15,181$8,911$27,794$17,440

Cost of sales

Production costs

12,0987,95923,50315,695

Depreciation and amortization

5715521,1631,309

Cost of sales

12,6698,51124,66617,004

Gross profit

2,5124003,128436

Operating expenses

Selling

1,0347131,8951,306

Salaries, wages, and benefits

1,7321,7823,4253,667

Depreciation and amortization

9349631,8331,890

Office and administrative

7863901,183920

Share-based compensation

51280532181

Professional fees

563765887922

Bad debt

78107380126

Other operating

131(104)292(188)

Operating expenses

5,7704,69610,4278,824

Other expenses

Bank and finance charges

155715621

Interest on long-term debt

1,8181,4203,1272,520

Interest on lease obligations

97191259393

Loss on derivative asset

-18-153

Foreign exchange loss

(2)-9-

Other expenses

2,0681,6363,5513,087

Net loss

$(5,326)$(5,932)$(10,850)$(11,475)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Foreign currency on translation (loss) gain

(698)861(641)821

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$(6,024)$(5,071)$(11,491)$(10,654)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

112,215,655101,216,367111,804,309101,139,935

Loss per share - basic

$(0.05)$(0.06)$(0.10)$(0.11)

Loss per share - diluted

$(0.05)$(0.06)$(0.10)$(0.11)

Q2 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cashflows (Unaudited)

Six months endedSix months ended
June 30,June 30,
2023

2022

(Restated, note 20)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

(10,850)$(11,475)

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:

Depreciation and amortization

2,9283,126

Interest expense

3,3822,861

Share-based compensation

532181

Unrealized loss on derivative asset

-153

Non-cash interest expense and other

(77)-

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Accounts receivable

(5,636)(1,041)

Sales taxes recoverable

71169

Other assets

-(116)

Inventories

(473)2,820

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(1,359)249

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,961)999

Deferred revenue

1,3201,089

Cash used in operating activities

(13,123)(985)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Line of credit

-(70)

Repayments of long-term debt

(7,948)(658)

Net proceeds from convertible debentures

24,9203,793

Proceeds from promissory notes

-794

Payments of lease obligations

(1,380)(1,597)

Proceeds from long-term debt

4,445-

Interest paid

(1,345)(1,394)

Cash generated by financing activities

18,692868

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of equipment

(900)(46)

Proceeds from sale of equipment

267-

Cash used in investing activities

(633)(46)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

4,936(163)

Cash, beginning of period

9431,450

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

9(34)

CASH, END OF PERIOD

5,888$1,253

Q2 2023 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

June 30,December 31,
20232022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$5,888$943

Cash held in trust

658658

Accounts receivable

10,7745,138

Sales taxes recoverable

235302

Inventories

5,3254,852

Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,501140
$24,381$12,033

Property, plant, and equipment

9,4936,375

Right of use assets

7,5489,503

Derivative asset

1212

Intangible assets

19,41720,498

Goodwill

4,9654,965

Other deposits

317317

TOTAL ASSETS

$66,133$53,703

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

13,75916,002

Deferred revenue

3,3202,000

Current portion of lease obligations

1,9372,107

Current portion of long-term debt

4,9047,422
$23,920$27,531

Lease obligations

6,4038,168

Long term debt

45,80626,228

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$76,129$61,927

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

38,00737,853

Equity reserve

17,8098,765

Contributed surplus

4,5974,076

Accumulated deficit

(70,872)(60,022)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

4631,104

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

$(9,996)$(8,224)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

$66,133$53,703
Nature of operations and going concern Commitments and contingencies

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited) please refer to the full condensed consolidated interim financial statements (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 filed on Sedar on August 29, 2023.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact us at:

invest@wildpackbev.com

or

Elijah Clare

Vice President, Investor Relations

elijah@wildpackbev.com

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack Beverage

Wildpack Beverage provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack Beverage currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of five facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack Beverage commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the timing, review, completion and filing of the Required Filings, Wildpack Beverage's plans, investments, anticipated revenue from manufacturing agreements, plans to build additional facilities, financial performance and operating performance, anticipated growth in co-packing business, the estimation of revenue, the timing and targets of M&A activity, costs, future capital expenditures, and the success of scaling up production. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks including but not limited to: the risk of the Company not filing the Required Filings on time, risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, ability to obtain sufficient and suitable financing, actual results of current production and decorating, fluctuations in prices of aluminum; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the co-packaging industry; delays in the completion of capex activities, changes in national and local government regulation of manufacturing operations and labour laws particularly in light of the COVID pandemic, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments where Wildpack Beverage operates. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Wildpack Beverage to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied by Wildpack Beverage are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack Beverage's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Although Wildpack Beverage has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including that Wildpack Beverage's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; delays in filing of financial information; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and competition in the markets where Wildpack Beverage operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack Beverage does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wildpack Beverage Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/778331/Wildpack-Beverage-Announces-Strong-Growing-Q2-2023-Financial-Results

Copyright 2023 ACCESSWIRE. All Rights Reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you