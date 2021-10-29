1st_$7,300, , 3YO up, .
|Logans Mafia
|126
|Bv Snow Chrome
|124
|El Fargo
|126
|Floor Routine
|124
|R Debutant
|126
|Royal Flashy Chick
|126
|Mh Famous Moonshine
|124
|Eurodynamic
|124
2nd_$7,100, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, .
|Paint Em a Vision
|124
|Sweet Baby Ray
|124
|Possum N a Cage
|124
|First King Kiss
|124
|Trd Royal Chick
|124
|Cuz Iba Livewire
|124
|Mhshes Wired
|124
|Js Wiki Wiki
|124
3rd_$10,900, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, .
|Miss Flight Risk
|126
|Miss Jess Dancer
|124
|Lotta Smoking
|126
|Royal Power Play
|126
|Srd Lota Gorgeous
|124
|Prowls Got Secrets
|126
4th_$10,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3f.
|Tellersheshotasfire
|124
|Romantic Sweetgirl
|124
|Ld Brown Fox Desirio
|126
|Zealicious Jewel
|126
|Lunar Six
|124
|Kool Jo Monday
|124
|My Spotlight
|124
|Rta Jess a Chick
|126
5th_$15,800, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3f.
|First Prize Charmer
|124
|Singin de Blues
|126
|Prideful C Wagon
|124
|Six Prize Six
|124
|Duanes Little Dee
|126
|Wicked Sweet Z
|124
|Pv Hy Rate of Candy
|126
|Corazon de Cartel
|126
|Liberti
|124
|Krangke
|124
6th_$10,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 4f.
|Twice Jones
|124
|Cf High Rate
|126
|Bentayga
|126
|Iwillshine
|126
|Menace Emmotion
|124
|Ivory Cascade
|126
|Sullys Dash
|126
|La Loba Duran
|124
7th_$14,500, , 2YO, 2½f.
|Jess a Bay Corona
|124
|Tres Phenomenal
|124
|Swype Right
|124
|Grand Majesty
|124
|Wildnfree
|124
|Prized Glory
|124
|Hockster
|124
|Tf Bad Mamma Jamma
|124
|Dejanu
|124
|Bexley
|124
8th_$14,900, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 3½f.
|Kg Therunninkind
|124
|Foose Lodge
|124
|Dun With Politics
|124
|Fear This Granny
|124
|Runaway Separtely
|124
|Hot House
|124
|Assent
|124
|Zulu Diamond
|124
|Chrlys Angel
|124
|Mighty B Faster
|124
9th_$12,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3f.
|Illegal Favorite
|126
|Peves Silver Spur
|124
|Corona Red Rocket
|126
|Celtic Pagentry
|124
|Signed Wid a Kiss
|124
|Special Separably
|126
|Chicks Want Hayes
|126
|Kool Move
|126
