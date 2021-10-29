1st_$7,300, , 3YO up, .

Logans Mafia126Bv Snow Chrome124
El Fargo126Floor Routine124
R Debutant126Royal Flashy Chick126
Mh Famous Moonshine124Eurodynamic124

2nd_$7,100, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, .

Paint Em a Vision124Sweet Baby Ray124
Possum N a Cage124First King Kiss124
Trd Royal Chick124Cuz Iba Livewire124
Mhshes Wired124Js Wiki Wiki124

3rd_$10,900, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, .

Miss Flight Risk126Miss Jess Dancer124
Lotta Smoking126Royal Power Play126
Srd Lota Gorgeous124Prowls Got Secrets126

4th_$10,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3f.

Tellersheshotasfire124Romantic Sweetgirl124
Ld Brown Fox Desirio126Zealicious Jewel126
Lunar Six124Kool Jo Monday124
My Spotlight124Rta Jess a Chick126

5th_$15,800, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3f.

First Prize Charmer124Singin de Blues126
Prideful C Wagon124Six Prize Six124
Duanes Little Dee126Wicked Sweet Z124
Pv Hy Rate of Candy126Corazon de Cartel126
Liberti124Krangke124

6th_$10,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 4f.

Twice Jones124Cf High Rate126
Bentayga126Iwillshine126
Menace Emmotion124Ivory Cascade126
Sullys Dash126La Loba Duran124

7th_$14,500, , 2YO, 2½f.

Jess a Bay Corona124Tres Phenomenal124
Swype Right124Grand Majesty124
Wildnfree124Prized Glory124
Hockster124Tf Bad Mamma Jamma124
Dejanu124Bexley124

8th_$14,900, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 3½f.

Kg Therunninkind124Foose Lodge124
Dun With Politics124Fear This Granny124
Runaway Separtely124Hot House124
Assent124Zulu Diamond124
Chrlys Angel124Mighty B Faster124

9th_$12,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3f.

Illegal Favorite126Peves Silver Spur124
Corona Red Rocket126Celtic Pagentry124
Signed Wid a Kiss124Special Separably126
Chicks Want Hayes126Kool Move126

