1st_$7,300, , 3YO up, 3f.
|Mh Famous Moonshine
|124
|Imatreasuredpyc
|124
|El Fargo
|126
|Sotogrande
|124
|Wired Special
|126
2nd_$8,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3½f.
|Baby Doll Wire
|124
|Secrets Livewire
|124
|Twenty Sign
|124
|Copper Wire
|124
|Intendin to Zoom
|124
|Turnpike Trooper
|126
3rd_$13,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, .
|Stone Cold Martini
|126
|Cold Brewster
|126
|Cartel Attitude
|126
|Cjs Rockhard N Ready
|126
|Chasing Cars
|126
|Sw Gunslinger
|126
4th_$75,000, , 2YO, 3½f.
Oklahoma Horsemen's Association Mystery Futurity
|Suzy de Capi
|124
|Magnanni
|124
|B Leaving
|124
|Rate Me a Lady
|124
|Chuggin Corona
|124
|Fancy Man Kan
|124
|Im a Fancee Chik
|124
|Nash Ridge
|124
|Tres Elegance
|124
|Docs Dusty Cartel
|124
5th_$14,500, , 2YO, .
|Eye Spy Capi
|124
|Definitely a Hero
|124
|Gotrelentlesspeed
|124
|Jess the Fashion
|124
|Hes Leaving You
|124
|Rt Country Gold
|124
|Smurf
|124
|Sparky Kazaam
|124
|A Reliable Cartel V
|124
|Corazon Dulce
|124
6th_$14,900, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), .
|Rock Da Candy Tree
|124
|Destiny Beware
|124
|Ferarri B a Prize
|124
|Possibilitease
|124
|Bh Five
|124
|Seoul Shyne
|124
|Political Speed
|124
7th_$8,600, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 2½f.
|Miss Kool Cash
|124
|Jess Being Anna
|124
|Burnin Wagon
|124
|Kool Cee Nu
|124
|Asas Painted Sign
|124
|Just B You
|124
|Ivory Smokin Gun
|124
|La Percha
|124
8th_$12,100, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, .
|Choot Em Lizz
|124
|Hun E Do
|124
|Send Success
|126
|Just One Step Away
|126
|Ivory Storm Cat
|126
|Conspicuously Sweet
|124
|Miss Euro Bullion
|124
9th_$16,600, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3f.
|Shaking the Moon
|124
|Peves Ima Eagle Too
|124
|Vf Showtime
|124
|Wagon of Speed
|124
|One Hero
|124
|Sophia Maria
|124
|Eye My Fabulous Gal
|124
|Red White Eagle
|124
|Jess Kiss Mei
|124
|Nana B
|124
10th_$14,500, , 2YO, .
|Corona Rascal
|124
|Fames Delight
|124
|Hallelujah 21
|124
|Apolitical Premier
|124
|Apolitical Straw
|124
|Storm of Coronas
|124
|Sustainability
|124
|Suprise Secret
|124
|Jess a Bay Corona
|124
|Gk Imprimatur
|124
