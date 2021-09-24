1st_$7,300, , 3YO up, 3f.

Mh Famous Moonshine124Imatreasuredpyc124
El Fargo126Sotogrande124
Wired Special126

2nd_$8,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3½f.

Baby Doll Wire124Secrets Livewire124
Twenty Sign124Copper Wire124
Intendin to Zoom124Turnpike Trooper126

3rd_$13,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, .

Stone Cold Martini126Cold Brewster126
Cartel Attitude126Cjs Rockhard N Ready126
Chasing Cars126Sw Gunslinger126

4th_$75,000, , 2YO, 3½f.

Oklahoma Horsemen's Association Mystery Futurity

Suzy de Capi124Magnanni124
B Leaving124Rate Me a Lady124
Chuggin Corona124Fancy Man Kan124
Im a Fancee Chik124Nash Ridge124
Tres Elegance124Docs Dusty Cartel124

5th_$14,500, , 2YO, .

Eye Spy Capi124Definitely a Hero124
Gotrelentlesspeed124Jess the Fashion124
Hes Leaving You124Rt Country Gold124
Smurf124Sparky Kazaam124
A Reliable Cartel V124Corazon Dulce124

6th_$14,900, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), .

Rock Da Candy Tree124Destiny Beware124
Ferarri B a Prize124Possibilitease124
Bh Five124Seoul Shyne124
Political Speed124

7th_$8,600, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 2½f.

Miss Kool Cash124Jess Being Anna124
Burnin Wagon124Kool Cee Nu124
Asas Painted Sign124Just B You124
Ivory Smokin Gun124La Percha124

8th_$12,100, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, .

Choot Em Lizz124Hun E Do124
Send Success126Just One Step Away126
Ivory Storm Cat126Conspicuously Sweet124
Miss Euro Bullion124

9th_$16,600, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3f.

Shaking the Moon124Peves Ima Eagle Too124
Vf Showtime124Wagon of Speed124
One Hero124Sophia Maria124
Eye My Fabulous Gal124Red White Eagle124
Jess Kiss Mei124Nana B124

10th_$14,500, , 2YO, .

Corona Rascal124Fames Delight124
Hallelujah 21124Apolitical Premier124
Apolitical Straw124Storm of Coronas124
Sustainability124Suprise Secret124
Jess a Bay Corona124Gk Imprimatur124

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you