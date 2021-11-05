1st_$6,100, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 4f.
|Gitter Dun Spookie
|124
|Intendin to Zoom
|124
|Cantbebullied
|124
|Git Her Dun Goldie
|124
|Allies Favorite Sign
|126
2nd_$7,400, cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, 3f.
|Windys Livewire
|124
|Ba Queen of Hearts
|124
|Chicks Livewire
|124
|So Whatcha Want
|124
|Pvt York
|124
|Gitter Dun Fast
|124
3rd_$10,500, , 3YO up, .
|Tjj Bodacious Boy
|126
|Rocket Bar Cartel
|124
|Anna Tambien
|126
|De Alli Cap
|126
|My Favorite Sign
|126
|Rushagochick
|126
|R Secret Weapon
|126
|Jess Sellers
|126
|Miss Jess Wrangler
|126
|Susies Corona Girl
|124
4th_$10,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, .
|Runn Red Runn
|124
|Coronas On Me
|124
|Hes Leaving You
|124
|Moon and Hearts
|124
|Make Mine Magic
|124
|Madison Gray
|124
|Rt Country Gold
|124
|Fabulous Hilary
|124
|Corazon Dulce
|124
|Leprechaun John
|124
5th_$14,900, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), 3f.
|Bye Bye Coaltrain
|124
|Kiss My Shazoom
|124
|Jt Business Man
|124
|Rock Da Candy Tree
|124
|Delagate
|124
|Corona and Honey
|124
|Evitoo
|124
|Black Xpresso
|124
|Rockin Bare Naked
|124
|Hes Resilient
|124
6th_$12,400, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 2½f.
|Lota Saturday
|126
|Creedance
|126
|Suntan Tales
|124
|Hi Jazzin Soldier
|124
|Send Success
|126
|Kool Man Success
|124
|Chocolatepaintedkiss
|126
|Babygotherbluejeanon
|126
|Ima Secret Daisy
|126
|Blazeafury
|126
7th_$9,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 2½f.
|Bj Dashin
|126
|Six Moons Jody
|126
|Chelin Cash
|124
|Capo de Dial
|124
|Capos Piece of Py
|124
|First Painted Timber
|126
|Racys Heart
|124
|I Dreamed I Streaked
|126
8th_$14,500, , 2YO, 3½f.
|Vf Six Guns
|124
|Politix
|124
|Phury
|124
|Lil Heza Dash
|124
|Summerfield Ms
|124
|Htr Tequilla Miamor
|124
|Moonflash Ocean
|124
|Lottappeal
|124
|Forbidden Cartel
|124
|Excalibor
|124
9th_$13,300, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 3½f.
|Jess Kiss Mei
|124
|Sweet Brown Sugar
|124
|Ernest T Bass
|126
|Df Fabulous Candy
|124
|Smile and Be Happy
|124
|Gotta Painted Sign
|124
|Teller Your Dreams
|124
|Simply Flying Angel
|124
|Reds Cartel
|124
|Barbie Wagon
|124
10th_$16,700, alc, 3YO up, .
|Dickey Bob
|126
|Ritas Back On Track
|126
|Jk Pistol Petey
|126
|Charlies Fury
|126
|Olena Sangria
|126
|Scaredy Pants
|126
|Willie McBride
|124
|Pl Pearl Harbor
|124
|Candy Rush
|124
|Docs Kansas Rep
|126
11th_$11,200, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, 2½f.
|Vr Top Notch B
|124
|Afabulous Hustle
|124
|Tempt Me Perri
|124
|One Famous Hawk
|124
|Miz Lewie
|124
|Hr Fast as You
|124
|Suprise Secret
|124
|Major Lazer
|124
|Wagon Chico
|124
|Whizzer Ponte
|124
