1st_$6,500, cl, 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Jf Princess Storm (D.Torres)
|4.00
|2.40
|2.10
|5 (5) Warrior Journey (C.Benn)
|2.60
|2.80
|6 (6) Eurodynamic (G.Gutierrez)
|3.80
Off 12:01. Time 1:34.88. Fast. Also Ran_Logans Mafia, Queen Corona Kisses, Crazytrain B. Exacta (1-5) paid $13.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-6-3) paid $8.77. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-6) paid $21.30.
2nd_$14,500, , 3YO up, , cloudy.
|2 (2) Jess Up V (J.Romero)
|3.60
|2.60
|2.20
|6 (6) G Paws Got This One (D.Torres)
|2.60
|2.20
|5 (5) Jtc Pink Slip (C.Benn)
|5.00
Off 12:26. Time 4:65.63. Fast. Also Ran_Cr Wills Game, Thirteen Folds, Ja Ja Native, Bit of Interest, Wowser. Exacta (2-6) paid $9.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-6-5-3) paid $17.33. $0.5 Trifecta (2-6-5) paid $22.15.
3rd_$10,500, cl, 2YO, 3f, cloudy.
|6 (5) Believers Knockout (R.Castro)
|6.20
|4.00
|2.40
|1 (1) Ramblin Scramblin (J.Flores)
|2.40
|2.20
|3 (3) Ca Chupitos (J.Hernandez-Gallardo)
|3.80
Off 12:51. Time 1:58.82. Fast. Scratched_First Fabulous Prize. Also Ran_Fort Bliss, Meabitshy. Daily Double (2-6) paid $20.60. Exacta (6-1) paid $15.60. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $22.40.
4th_$13,000, opt cl, 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy.
|7 (7) Highly Rated Redneck (G.Gutierrez)
|19.20
|10.40
|7.60
|4 (4) Coronado Bay (J.Torres)
|5.40
|5.00
|3 (3) A Major Cartel (D.Torres)
|4.00
Off 1:16. Time 1:34.23. Fast. Also Ran_Southernstylemission, Effortless Chic Desi, Jazzin Okey, De Alli Cap. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $38.85. Daily Double (6-7) paid $105.80. Exacta (7-4) paid $121.20. $0.1 Superfecta (7-4-3-1) paid $93.84. $0.5 Trifecta (7-4-3) paid $99.55.
5th_$9,900, mdn cl, 3YO up, 3f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Hi Jazzin Soldier (C.Benn)
|7.60
|3.40
|2.10
|4 (4) Take Me Ta Church (C.Smith)
|3.00
|2.20
|5 (5) Js Senator Perry (C.Wainscott)
|2.10
Off 1:41. Time 1:61.21. Fast. Also Ran_King Romulus, Fogandfog, Kool Kase. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $229.90. Daily Double (7-3) paid $200.20. Exacta (3-4) paid $25.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-5-1) paid $13.11. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $7.60.
6th_$15,800, , 2YO, 3f, cloudy.
|5 (5) Fancy My Wagon (R.Castro)
|8.00
|5.60
|2.80
|2 (2) Rutland Hollow Hero (J.Klaiber)
|4.60
|3.00
|6 (6) Ree (R.Raudales)
|2.40
Off 2:07. Time 1:56.23. Fast. Scratched_Bp First Corona. Also Ran_Bp Moonin Down South, Wagon Chico, Prized Shot, Wildnfree. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-7-3-5) 4 Correct Paid $311.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $23.40. Daily Double (3-5) paid $75.60. Exacta (5-2) paid $26.60. $0.1 Superfecta (5-2-6-4) paid $13.86. $0.5 Trifecta (5-2-6) paid $18.70.
7th_$10,500, cl, 3YO up, 4f, cloudy.
|5 (4) Coronados Lady Echo (D.Torres)
|8.00
|3.60
|2.60
|6 (5) High On a Wagon (J.Klaiber)
|5.60
|2.80
|4 (3) Df Fabulous Candy (A.Samaniego)
|2.40
Off 2:32. Time 2:03.75. Fast. Scratched_Jtc Duke Cartel. Also Ran_Global King, Jg Dorado Eagle, Sw This Means War. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $59.50. Daily Double (5-5) paid $54.00. Exacta (5-6) paid $37.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-4-7) paid $28.36. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-4) paid $40.35.
8th_$10,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 3½f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Kool Move (F.Fonseca-Soto)
|4.60
|2.60
|2.80
|7 (7) Menace Emmotion (D.Torres)
|9.80
|5.00
|5 (5) Iwillshine (A.Perez)
|2.20
Off 2:56. Time 1:80.12. Fast. Also Ran_Twice Jones, Tellersheshotasfire, My Spotlight, A Shining Time. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $21.20. Daily Double (5-2) paid $117.20. Exacta (2-7) paid $36.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-5-4) paid $33.61. $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-5) paid $42.85.
9th_$9,400, cl, 3YO up, , cloudy.
|1 (1) Coronasandjambalaya (J.Romero)
|26.00
|9.80
|4.80
|7 (7) Augustus (J.Klaiber)
|3.40
|2.20
|8 (8) Anna Tambien (B.Ernst)
|3.40
Off 3:21. Time 1:71.38. Fast. Also Ran_She Be Poppin, Miss Flight Risk, Jess Frosted, Ramblin Twin Turbo. dh_Anna Tambien, Sistersosnazzy (3). $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $202.10. Exacta (1-7) paid $91.20. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-3-8) paid $52.96. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-8-3) paid $39.73. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $47.75. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-8) paid $61.30. Daily Double (2-1) paid $62.40.
10th_$15,800, alc, 3YO up, 3f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Corona Cobra (C.Wainscott)
|13.00
|5.40
|4.40
|5 (5) Winnlastcapo (F.Fonseca-Soto)
|17.40
|13.00
|8 (8) Duanes Little Dee (R.Raudales)
|3.80
Off 3:46. Time 1:55.31. Fast. Also Ran_Dyna Story, Peves Fabulous Lazie, Shouldabeenaredhead, Kool Man Success, Candy Rush, Fancy Creole Queen, Six Prize Six. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-ALL) 3 Correct Paid $4.35, $0.5 Pick 3 (2-ALL-6) 3 Correct Paid $4.35, $0.5 Pick 3 (ALL-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $4.35. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-8) paid $305.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-8-7) paid $572.47. Daily Double (1-6) paid $171.60. Exacta (6-5) paid $300.20.
11th_$15,800, , 2YO, 3f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Mr Goodbye (A.Silva)
|4.40
|3.20
|2.80
|9 (9) Kory Be Kool (F.Fonseca-Soto)
|8.40
|4.60
|5 (5) Tres Phenomenal (J.Torres)
|3.40
Off 4:11. Time 1:56.44. Fast. Also Ran_Moon and Hearts, Rj Jay Dee, Hr Fast as You, Igotta Good Candy, Coleby, Charlie Tine. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-1-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $8.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $132.00. Daily Double (6-2) paid $66.60. Exacta (2-9) paid $84.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-9-5-4) paid $116.76. $0.5 Trifecta (2-9-5) paid $59.10. Attendance unavailable. TOT $150,719. Handle $10,792. Total Handle $161,511.
